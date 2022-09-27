Dubai Safari Park reopens today with new animals and experiences

Dubai Safari Park opens its doors to the public for the new season on Tuesday.

This comes days after Sharjah Safari reopened for the winter.

New entertainment and educational experiences, as well as a number of new animals, have been introduced to the Dubai attraction this season.

The park, which had more than half a million visits last season, is expecting an even higher footfall this year. It spans 119 hectares and provides climate-suitable habitats for thousands of creatures.

“With attractions designed to appeal to visitors from across the world, the park is fully geared to offer another unique entertainment and educational experience for visitors,” said Ahmad Al Zarouni, Director, Public Parks and Recreational Facilities, Dubai Municipality.

“In the 2022-2023 season, the Park is strongly focused on raising awareness about preventing extinction of endangered species through animal breeding programmes. Dubai Safari Park has implemented a wide range of conservation strategies to provide a better life for the animals. The Park’s dedicated veterinary and animal care units, together with other teams, work to maintain the highest global animal welfare benchmarks.”

The park has introduced newborn animals including an Ankole-Watusi cow, an Arabian oryx and a Nile crocodile. Photo: Dubai Safari Park

In November, new animals will be added to the Safari Trip. There are also newborns at the park, including an Ankole-Watusi cow, Eland antelope, Arabian oryx, Nile crocodile and water buffalo.

Visitors can explore themed areas such as the African or Asian villages, the Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village and Valley.

Several packages are on offer catering to various preferences and budgets.

A simple day pass includes a walking tour through Al Wadi to African, Explorer and Asian villages, as well as an Arabian Desert Safari, live shows and access to the children’s farm. This costs Dh50 per adult and Dh20 per child aged 3 to 12.

The Dubai Safari Park had more than half a million visits last season. Photo: Dubai Safari Park

Other packages that can be booked include Behind the Scenes with a 90-minute experience where visitors meet animal care specialists, learn about daily routines and get the opportunity to feed. The Bush Photographer package, meanwhile, lets visitors take pictures from unique vantage points across the park.

A night pass is also coming soon to see the animals after dark.

There are also a variety of entertainment shows taking place throughout the day, plus restaurants and cafes dotted about.

The park will be open daily from 9am to 5pm.

More information is available at www.dubaisafari.ae

Scroll through the gallery below to see images Sharjah Safari