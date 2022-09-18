Sharjah Safari to reopen on September 21

Sharjah Safari, which first opened to the public in February, is reopening on Wednesday after a summer hiatus.

The sprawling wildlife attraction covers an area of eight square kilometres and is located in Al Bridi Nature Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid in Sharjah.

Sharjah Safari, which claims to be the largest outside Africa, is home to more than 1,000 animals and birds and 120 species, including 70 species and rare animals native to Africa, the rarest of which will be the black rhinoceros. More than 1,000 native and African trees, including the umbrella-shaped Acacia tortilis, have been planted across the site.

It's separated into 12 themed environments, each representing a region in Africa, and the life and terrain of the animals and birds that live in them.

"Each environment represents a different part of Africa and embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to form a family attraction and a cultural and ecological tourist destination that protects and preserves biodiversity and contributes to environmental sustainability," said Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, chairwoman of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah.

"We, at Sharjah Safari are keen to offer our visitors a unique and immersive experience that enables them to discover African wildlife and delve into its diverse environments, such as that of the charming Kalahari environment. This environment is rich in nature and includes several types of birds, antelopes, and gazelles, which mimic the Kalahari Desert in Africa.

"It is an arid desert region that occupies a large area common to three African countries and moves between the Savannah in the north and east and Namibia to the west. This waterless region embraces elements of wildlife that depend on seasonal rains."

The black rhinoceros, considered one of the rarest animals, is one of the star attractions.

Another highlight is Wuhaida, the first female southern white rhino born in Sharjah Safari in August last year. Wahaida's birth is the result of the Safari's breeding programme, supported by the UN, that focuses on African native species.

There's also Bridi, the first African female giraffe born in Sharjah Safari. Bridi's parents arrived in Sharjah from South Africa in May 2017.

Sharjah Safari is within Al Bridi Nature Reserve, created by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. Sheikh Dr Sultan issued a decree in 2018 prohibiting any form of activity that would damage or deteriorate the ecosystem and cause wildlife or maritime damage in the area.

Ticket prices and opening hours

No changes to the ticket prices and opening hours have been reported for the new season.

Various ticket categories are available for access to Sharjah Safari's 12 themed environments. Bronze tickets, which are inclusive of a two-to-three-hour walking tour to one environment, are Dh15 for children between the ages of 3 and 12, and Dh40 for those 12 years and over.

Silver tickets, with access to all environments except Serengeti, are Dh50 for children aged 3 and 12, and Dh120 for those 12 years and over. The ticket is inclusive of a seat on a bus and the tour will last five to six hours.

Gold tickets will give visitors access to all environments and includes a ride in a luxury car as well as a private guide for a tour lasting five to six hours. Tickets are Dh120 for children aged 2 to 12 and Dh275 for those over 12.

Within the Gold category, a group of six people can also hire a luxury car with a guide for Dh1,500 or pay Dh2,250 for nine people or Dh3,500 for 12 people.

Sharjah Safari will be open daily from 8.30am until 6.30pm. The last entry is 2pm for Gold and Silver ticket holders and 4pm for those with Bronze tickets.