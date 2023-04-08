Free things to do in the UAE, including biking, hiking and ghost villages

Whether you have some weekends to fill, school holidays in which to entertain the children or family and friends visiting, there are plenty of free things to do across the UAE.

With options for outdoorsy types, history buffs, art lovers, explorers and more, here are 10 places to check out.

1. Hit the Mushrif National Park bike track, Dubai

Strap the bikes to the back of the car and head to Mushrif National Park where a 20km track awaits.

Cycle through forests and parkland, up hills and across bridges as the track, which will be extended to 50km in phase two of the development, takes riders through some of Dubai’s loveliest natural surroundings.

The bike track entrance is before the main gates of the park.

Sunday to Wednesday 8am-10pm, Thursday to Saturday (and public holidays) 8am-11pm, noon to 11pm during Ramadan; Al Khawaneej Street, Mushrif, Dubai; 04 288 3624

2. Visit the Children’s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Created to engage young minds, the Children’s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi is free for young visitors accompanied by a paying adult.

The museum comprises three floors of experiences for little ones, with the exhibition Emotions! encouraging children to explore the basic emotions — joy, sadness, fear and anger — through artworks, games, creative activities and immersive experiences. It is suitable for children aged four to 10.

The famed dome roof and the area underneath is also free to visit from 6.30pm Tuesday to Thursday and 8.30pm Friday to Sunday, with no ticket required when the galleries are closed.

Galleries, exhibitions and boutiques Tuesday to Thursday 10am-6.30pm, Friday to Sunday 10am-8.30pm. Dome and restaurants open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-midnight (closed on Mondays); Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi; www.louvreabudhabi.ae

3. Walk or camp at Al Qudra Lakes, Dubai

Love Lake at Al Qudra. Reem Mohammed / The National

Visitors can see oryx, desert foxes, flamingos, geese and at the lakes in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve.

With an array of different lakes, as well as the Instagram-friendly Love Lakes, no two walks will be the same.

Pack a picnic or better still, dust off the camping gear and pitch up lakeside for free front-row tickets to the ultimate nature show.

Open daily, all hours; Al Qudra, Dubai

4. Climb Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain

Seasoned hikers may wish to start early when it comes to tackling the 1,249-metre-high mountain that towers over the Garden City of Al Ain.

The hike to the top of the UAE’s second-highest peak takes about four hours, offering views across the desert on the way.

At the foot of Jebel Hafit is Jebel Hafit Desert Park where you can walk, bike, horse or ride camels, and learn about the Bronze Age history of the region.

Open daily, all hours; Al Hajar Mountains, Al Ain

5. Go off road to Al Madam Ghost Village, Sharjah

The partially buried abandoned village of Al Madam. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sharjah’s buried village is a little off the beaten track, about 70km from both Dubai and Sharjah, but well worth the effort.

Discover a small settlement, including two rows of houses and a mosque believed to have been built in the 1970s, half-buried in the sand.

Thought to have been inhabited by the Al Kutbii tribe, the area is best reached with a 4x4, with visitors needing to walk the final stretch to the village.

Open daily, all hours; Al Madam, Dubai-Hatta Road (E44)

6. Catch a light show at Imagine at Dubai Festival City Mall

The whole family can visit this nightly laser, water and light show at Dubai Festival City Mall’s Festival Bay, with the first performance starting after sunset.

Imagine tells stories about the UAE via laser lights projected onto water and using state-of-the-art technology, against the backdrop of a booming soundtrack.

Daily, 8pm and 10pm; Crescent Drive, Dubai Festival City; www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

7. Visit Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at sunrise. Victor Besa / The National

Visitors can immerse themselves in the impressive architecture of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, taking in the mosaics, reflective pools, amethyst-embedded columns and the world’s largest prayer hall carpet.

Free cultural tours in English and Arabic are available during opening times with no booking required. Hours may change during Ramadan.

Saturday to Thursday 9am-10pm, Friday 9am-noon and 3pm-10pm; Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi; www.szgmc.gov.ae

8. Go birdwatching at Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai

Flamingos at the sanctuary. AFP

The protected wetlands of Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are home to a unique array of biodiversity and ecosystems.

Whet little ones’ appetites for nature with a visit to the sanctuary to catch reptiles, amphibians, fish and more than 200 species of birds, including the area's famous flamingos.

Daily, 6am-6pm; Dubai Creek; www.dm.gov.ae

9. Explore Al Jahili Fort, Al Ain

One of the largest forts in the UAE, Al Jahili was built in the 1890s on the orders of Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.

Set in the middle of perfect-for-picnics parkland, the fort offers plenty to see and do, including an exhibition about British explorer Sir Wilfred Thesiger who, with his Emirati and Omani companions, crossed Abu Dhabi’s Empty Quarter twice in the 1940s.

Daily, 9am-7pm; Castle Park, Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Street, Al Jahili, Abu Dhabi; www.visitabudhabi.ae

10. Visit the Museum of the Poet Al Oqaili, Dubai

The museum offers a glimpse into a bygone era in Emirati history. Photo: Visit Dubai

Enjoy a deep dive into the works, culture and history of one of the Middle East’s greatest writers and poets, Mubarak bin Hamad bin Mubarak Al Manea Al Oqaili.

The heritage house offers a glimpse of the region’s traditional architecture, while the museum is divided into nine wings.

It transports visitors to a bygone era, with artefacts and collections that reflect Emirati life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Monday to Thursday, 8am-3pm, Friday 8.30am-11.30am, Saturday and Sunday closed; Sikka 26A, Deira, Dubai; www.dubaiculture.gov.ae