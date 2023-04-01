Sharjah's Al Qasba Food Festival returns for Ramadan

Known for its quaint walkways and bridges, as well as a canal complex, Sharjah's family-friendly Al Qasba neighbourhood is bringing back its popular food festival.

Open every evening until April 8, visitors will not only be treated to daily cooking shows and competitions, but also musical shows and street performances. Organisers said this year's Al Qasba Food Festival is bigger and better than before.

Rajab makes Omani halwa at the annual Al Qasba Food Festival in Sharjah.

Each day of the festival will feature a different celebrity chef giving a full three-hour demonstration. Participating this year are Emirati chef Hanan Al-Dawla and Greek chef Alexandros Pavlopoulos.

There will also be an exhibition of gourmet foods from exhibitors and local talents, while little chefs will get the chance to pick up some culinary tricks at the Young Chef’s Academy.

Foods from around the world will be presented by different chefs at the Ramadan event. Competitions will also be held daily, including a Food Carving Competition where the UAE’s top chefs battle it out and show off their skills.

Al Qasba Food Festival is open daily after Tarawih prayers until 1am, running until April 8. Entry is free.