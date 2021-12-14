Sharjah's Al Qasba to transform into art and music hub as Reflection festival returns

The third Reflection festival, held in the Sharjah neighbourhood of Al Qasba, close to the corniche, will return from Wednesday to Saturday.

The festival celebrates music, art and knowledge, and is organised this year around the theme of Hope: Light at the end of the tunnel, as a dose of optimism after the challenges of the previous years. Activities, which are free and open to the public, will take place every evening from 5pm to 10pm.

Featuring pedestrian walkways and bridges, as well as a canal complex, Al Qasba is one of the emirate's popular areas for families. With the return of the festival, the area will come to life with programming suited to all age groups.

These include an art exhibition and activities hosted by Art4You Gallery, workshops by Nikon, Maraya Art Centre, and Green Nest.

Sharjah Museums Authority is also presenting a Museum Bus, which will showcase various artworks and artefacts for visitors to explore. When the bus was introduced by Sharjah in 2019, it toured various schools in the emirate, presenting objects such as an astrolabe, an ancient astronomical instrument used by 10th-century navigators and astronomers, as well as a compass used by Arab cartographer Ahmad ibn Majid from the 15th century.

Students from University of Sharjah will showcase fashion designs, and a number of music and entertainment shows have also been lined up.

In addition to the selection of restaurants and food options located on Al Qasba's canal-side complex, the festival will offer culinary workshops for children and adults hosted by Dunkin' Donuts and Italian restaurant Mangiare.