Global Village changes opening hours for Ramadan and brings back Majlis of the World

The last few weeks of Global Village's 27th season are coinciding with Ramadan, which is likely to fall on March 23 in the UAE.

The entertainment destination has changed its operating hours throughout the holy month. Instead of 4pm, the venue will now open at 6pm, just around iftar, and will remain open until 2am.

Ramadan will also mark the return of Majlis of the World, where visitors can have their iftar or suhoor — either by ordering through the majlis' own menu or by bringing food from any of the restaurants within Global Village.

The Majlis of the World at Global Village will open on March 23. Photo: Global Village

The majlis will have oud, qanun, harp and cello players to set the scene, as well as a traditional Tanoura dancer and a magician. Board and card games, such as Uno, chess and backgammon are also available for guests to rent.

Guests can book spots at the majlis through the Global Village website or its mobile app from Monday.

The different country pavilions, especially those representing the region, will have individual Ramadan promotions. For example, seasonal home decor items are being sold at the Egypt, Turkey and Al Sana'a pavilions, while dates and other Arabic sweets can be found at the pavilions of Saudi Arabia, Syria and Oman.

For those who like to cook Ramadan dishes, the pavilions of the UAE, Yemen, Kuwait, Bahrain and Pakistan feature a variety of spices and condiments to use. Visitors can also get clay cooking pots at the India Pavilion.

On the main stage of the open-air destination, a 30-piece Arabesque orchestra will perform twice every night. Other Ramadan-themed shows are scheduled throughout the month.

When will Global Village close for summer?

Global Village's 27th season is scheduled to end on April 29.

The open-air entertainment destination in Dubai, which reopened in October last year, only runs during UAE's cooler months. The venue shuts down for the summer annually.

In the past, the season has been extended due to popular demand. Last year, for example, Global Village was due to close on April 10 but remained open until May 7, adding four extra weeks.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

For entry from Sunday to Thursday, tickets are Dh18 when purchased online and Dh20 at the gate. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's Dh22.5 online and Dh25 at the gate.

Entry is free for children under the age of three and senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as people of determination.

Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families only, except for public holidays.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae

Scroll through the gallery below for images of Global Village's 27th season