When will Global Village close for summer?

Global Village's 27th season is scheduled to end on April 29.

The open-air entertainment destination in Dubai, which reopened in October last year, only runs during UAE's cooler months. The venue shuts down for the summer annually.

In the past, the destination's season has been extended due to popular demand. Last year, for example, Global Village was due to close on April 10 but remained open until May 7, adding four extra weeks.

Expand Autoplay Global Village has reopened for its 27th season and will run until April next year. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

Every year, there are new pavilions and attractions for guests to visit when the park reopens. In October, when the park launched its 27th season, the Dubai venue celebrated several new attractions, including a 660-square-metre House of Fear, Big Balloon observation experience, Diggers Lab for children to play at construction work and Heroes Gallery, a movie memorabilia exhibition. An eco-friendly ice rink also made its debut this season.

Also new was Road of Asia, a pedestrian street with 43 kiosks that offer food and products from countries not represented in the pavilions. The 13 destinations featured along the street include Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan and the Philippines.

A total of 27 country pavilions were set up this season, with new participants such as Qatar and Oman. Visitors can also enjoy more than 170 rides and games in its carnival section.

Global Village is also known for its extensive food offerings and there are more than 200 restaurants, cafes and culinary kiosks for visitors to try.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

For entry from Sunday to Thursday, tickets are Dh18 online and Dh20 at the gate. On Fridays and Saturdays, it's Dh22.5 online and Dh25 at the gate.

Entry is free for children under the age of three and senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as people of determination.

Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families only, except for public holidays.

What are Global Village opening hours?

Global Village is open from 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and 4pm to 1am from Thursday to Saturday.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae