Dubai's Global Village opens ‘eco-friendly’ ice rink

A staple for many UAE tourists and residents, Global Village has just become even more of a winter wonderland, with the opening of its outdoor skating rink.

The open-air park launched the Snowfest ice rink, which it describes as eco-friendly, on Thursday. The custom-made rink uses synthetic ice, which is a solid polymer material specifically designed for skating. Its first use dates back to the 1960s.

Children enjoying the Snowfest Ice Rink at the global village in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

The park promises guests “the same experience as real ice skating, but without the wet feet and chilly noses”.

Tickets to the rink cost Dh40 for 20 minutes.

The new ice rink adds to a list of similar attractions across Dubai, including the Olympic-size attraction at The Dubai Mall. In Abu Dhabi, Zayed Sports City is also home to a skating surface that hosts ice hockey matches and figure skating.

Global Village, which is on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, reopened on October 25 with a revamped line-up of amenities, entertainment, and food options.

Last year, the park recorded 7.8 million visitors from October 2021 to May 2022.

There are 27 pavilions across the park this year, with the recent addition of Oman and Qatar. A new concept, Road of Asia, was also launched this year where 13 countries are featured.

Aside from the ice rink, Global Village also launched the House of Fears, a 660-square-metre haunted house; the Big Balloon, which can accommodate up to 20 people to get a 360-degree views of the park; the Diggers Lab that features “edutainment” activities for children; as well as the Heroes Gallery, which will display a rotating exhibition of superheroes and movie memorabilia.

A famous fixture at the park, the carnival includes more than 170 rides and games, with a new “fast track” queue feature.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

Tickets are Dh18 online and Dh20 at the gate for Sundays to Thursdays. For all other days, it's Dh22.5 online and Dh25 at the gate.

Children under the age of 3 and senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as people of determination, can enter the park for free.

Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families only, except for on public holidays.

What are Global Village opening hours?

Global Village is open from 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and 4pm to 1am from Thursday to Saturday.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae