Ramadan 2023: Iftars to try at award-winning restaurants in Dubai

The UAE welcomed both the Michelin Guide and World's 50 Best organisations last year, with the former revealing the red guide for Dubai in June, and the latter unveiling its latest Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list in January.

Many of these venues are offering iftar menus for Ramadan, which is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23, although the exact date is likely to be announced on the night of March 22 by the country's moon-sighting committee. Here are a few menus to sample.

This list will be updated throughout Ramadan. Check out our guide for iftars at award-winning restaurants in Abu Dhabi here

11 Woodfire

Ranking: One Michelin star, and No 35 on Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list 2023

Woodfire cooking takes centre stage in this restaurant's iftar menu, curated by Singaporean chef Akmal Anuar.

Iftar begins with a tamarind and dark chocolate drink. This is followed by hearty dishes such as beef cheek sambousek with harissa and honey, beef short ribs with barbecue yoghurt, pineapple pachadi and coriander, as well as pilaf rice. Dessert is a date-layered cake.

Throughout Ramadan; from sunset; Dh300 for two people; Jumeirah Beach Road; 04 491 9000

Tasca

Portuguese iftar at Tasca

Ranking: One Michelin star

Portuguese cuisine awaits diners at this fine-dining restaurant in Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah.

The sharing-style menu includes dishes such as lupini beans hummus, black-eyed peas salad with tuna, lamb, as well as a Portuguese favourite frango assado (chicken piri-piri); plus four dessert options.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-7:30pm; Dh265; Jumeirah Beach Road; 04 777 2231

Torno Subito

Ranking: One Michelin star

The restaurant at W Dubai — The Palm is helmed by chef Massimo Bottura, the founder of the three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana in Modena.

Torno Subito is serving Italian classics at iftar, with dishes such as calamari fritti, creamy veal, focaccia and burrata for starters; risotto alfredo, paccheri arrabiata, orata fish and more veal for mains; and tiramisu for dessert.

Throughout Ramadan; 6:30pm-10:30pm; Dh300; The Palm Jumeirah; 04 245 5588

Reif Kushiyaki

Iftar at Reif Kushiyaki costs Dh388 for two people. Photo: Reif Kushiyaki

Ranking: Michelin Bib Gourmand, and No 11 on Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list 2023

The set iftar menu at this Japanese restaurant at Dar Wasl Mall starts with tomato chickpea miso soup, beef gyoza and salmon tartar.

A second round of appetisers follows, by way of spinach and lettuce salad, tomato carpaccio and vegetable croquette. Mains include roasted chicken marinated in turmeric, chilli and lemon grass paste; and lamb shank braised in Japanese curry.

For dessert, choose between sticky date pudding and orange blossom yoghurt pudding.

Throughout Ramadan; 5:30pm-7:30pm; Dh388 for two people; Al Wasl Road; 050 235 7071

Brasserie Boulud

Brasserie Boulud has three rotating menus for iftar. Photo: Brasserie Boulud

Ranking: Michelin Bib Gourmand

Chef Nicolas Lemoyne has created three rotating iftar menus, which will be served at the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk restaurant throughout Ramadan.

Diners can expect dishes such as burrata and zaatar, butternut hummus, and freekeh salad for starters; grilled sea bass with pesto, grilled Oman shrimps, and slow-cooked lamb shank ouzi for mains; and creme brulee with rose water and chocolate fondant for dessert.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-8:30pm; Dh225 per person; Wafi; 04 281 4020

Ibn AlBahr

Lebanese iftar at Ibn AlBahr

Ranking: Michelin Bib Gourmand

A Lebanese feast awaits diners at this fishermen-owned restaurant for iftar.

The menu features a range of cold and hot mezze such as stuffed vine leaves, fried calamari and hot potato. Mains include grilled white shrimp, as well as a choice of a daily dish, which could be chicken, meat or fish.

Traditional desserts are on offer, including ashtalieh (cream pudding with orange) or you can opt for a refreshing watermelon platter.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-8pm; Dh250; The Palm Jumeirah; 054 469 0075

Fi'lia

Ranking: Michelin Bib Gourmand

The Italian restaurant at SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences starts its iftar with roasted red pepper soup served with bread, and stuffed dates with burrata, bresaola, honey and pistachio. This is followed by roasted beetroot with yoghurt, citrus and focaccia bread, and tomato and mint salad.

A blend of Italian and Middle Eastern cuisines is highlighted in the main courses, which include lemon chicken tajine, pan-seared sea bass sayadieh and saffron risotto.

Ending the meal is revani, a dessert made of semolina and yoghurt cake infused with mandarin.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-7:30pm; Dh175 per person; Business Bay; 04 607 0737

Ninive

Ranking: Michelin Bib Gourmand

Iftar at this Middle Eastern restaurant in Emirates Towers starts with a lentil soup served with crispy bread, as well as a spread of hot and cold starters including pumpkin hummus, baby gem mujadara, fattoush eggplant salad, beef kibbeh and chicken musakhan rolls.

Mains include grilled beef and chicken skewers, slow braised lamb shank served with oriental rice, and pumpkin with tomato jam.

The meal ends with a platter of watermelon, and assorted Arabic sweets including Umm Ali.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-9pm; Dh275;, Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 326 6105

LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai

LPM will serve classics as well as new, limited-time dishes at iftar. Photo: LPM Restaurant & Bar Dubai

Ranking: No 21 on Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list 2023

The French-Mediterranean restaurant is serving a four-course meal for iftar.

Starters include a choice among burrata with cherry tomatoes and basil; warm prawns with olive oil and lemon juice; butter bean dip with aioli and quinoa crisps; and salt cod croquettes with roasted pepper relish.

For mains, a new dish is on offer: grilled seabream with sauce vierge. Diners can also opt for classics such as lamb cutlets with olive, aubergine caviar and pine nuts; marinated baby chicken; and home-made rigatoni pasta with tomato and chilli.

The meal ends with a choice among chocolate and hazelnut choux, creme brulee and a new dessert, apricot pistachio filo pie.

Throughout Ramadan; 6pm-8pm; Dh250; Dubai International Financial Centre; 04 439 0505

Coya Dubai

Ranking: No 28 on Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list 2023

The vibrant Latin American restaurant has a Peruvian feast on offer for iftar. On the menu are sukkari dates, corn tortillas and guacamole, as well as sweet potato soup to break the fast. These are followed by artichoke ceviche, maki roll de aguacate, corn salad, Chilean sea bass croquettes and Wagyu short rib for starters.

Mains include beef ribs, Chilean sea bass with rice, lime and chilli, as well as crispy potatoes with spicy tomato huancaina sauce. Dessert is a delicia de luna, or dates cremeux with rose water, pistachio apricot and camel milk ice cream.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-7:30pm; Dh250; Jumeirah Beach Road; 04 316 9600

Jun’s

Ranking: No 44 on Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list 2023

The restaurant by Chinese-Canadian chef Kelvin Cheung, is known for its fusion fare.

The meal starts with dates and miso butternut squash soup. A sharing mezze platter comes next vine leaves, hummus and Chinese lumpia.

Mains include Malaysian Wagyu short rib mandi clay pot rice, sweet and sour snapper, and braised lamb neck congee. Sticky date pudding topped with house miso caramel and brown butter ice cream, as well as Emirati luqaimat with vanilla bean pastry cream, rose water and pistachio are on offer for dessert.

Throughout Ramadan; from sunset; Dh200; Downtown Dubai; 04 457 6035