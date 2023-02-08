Harry Potter-themed Wizarding World Shop to open in Dubai

A Harry Potter-themed retail shop is popping up at Mall of the Emirates on Friday, where fans of the timeless series can get a taste of the Wizarding World, the fantasy media franchise, through activities and merchandise.

The pop-up, brought to the UAE by the entertainment and gaming fan platform Fandom, will run until February 3 next year.

On the shelves of the 140-square-metre store are a range of themed products, including clothes, toys, souvenirs, sweet treats and notebooks.

Visitors can also expect Harry Potter-inspired activities, such as choosing a wand, fitting a Hogwarts robe, eating a chocolate frog, as well as taking a picture with a trolley on a mock-up of the famed Platform 9¾, from the books and films.

Visitors can buy wands from the Wizarding World Shop

As a bonus for hardcore fans, those who visit wearing a Harry Portter costume stand a chance to receive prizes from the shop.

The Harry Potter magic

The pop-up comes ahead of the much-anticipated Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park at the Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

The coming theme park is being developed by Warner Bros Discovery's Global Themed Entertainment and Yas Island developer Miral. No opening date has been announced yet.

Since its release in 1997, the Harry Potter series has continued to grip its fans worldwide, with many spin-off variations in the form of theme parks, retail shops and other experiences.

Hogwarts Legacy, a new video game in which players assume the role of a fifth-year Hogwarts student in an immersive, open-world gameplay, is set to be released on Friday. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox X/S.

The Mall of the Emirates pop-up takes inspiration from Harry Potter New York, a flagship Wizarding World store that houses the largest collection of themed merchandise.

The Wizarding World Shop will be open daily at Mall of the Emirates, from 4pm onwards

