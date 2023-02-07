Hogwarts Legacy: Release date, price and what to know about Harry Potter game

Still dreaming of studying at Hogwarts? Now, more than 12 years after the last Harry Potter film was released in cinemas, fans of the popular franchise can go back to class in the wizarding world thanks to the new video game Hogwarts Legacy.

Although it is based on the Harry Potter series, the anticipated open-world action role-playing game predates the books and films and is set in the 1890s. The game will explore locations such as Hogwarts, the Forbidden Forest, Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade as users play as fifth-year students at the wizarding school.

At The Game Awards in December, it was nominated for Most Anticipated Game. So, for those ready to put on the Sorting Hat, here’s what to know about Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the release date for Hogwarts Legacy?

The game will be released on the PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox X/S on Friday. It will be available on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4 and on Nintendo Switch on July 25.

What is the game about?

Players start as fifth-year students at Hogwarts in the 1890s. Players are able to create a character, choosing its appearance, house and gender. They can also customise their character’s voice, body type and accessories.

The player’s character has a special backstory as they happen to hold the key to an "ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart". They are able to manipulate a mysterious ancient magic but will need to help uncover why this forgotten wizardry has made a resurgence.

Players can also learn spells, brew potions and grow plants. They can battle against trolls, dark wizards and goblins through open-world play. All these things can help a player develop their magical abilities throughout the game helping them get closer to creating their legacy.

While players have tasks to complete, they're also able to freely roam around in the video game, creating unique gameplay as a result. For example, friendships can be formed with some of the students at Hogwarts (depending on the decisions made by the player), with those students later becoming companions throughout the game.

How much will it cost?

Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5 for $69.99, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S for $69.99, Nintendo Switch for $59.99 and on PC for $59.90.