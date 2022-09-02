Hundreds of Harry Potter fans head to London King's Cross station for anniversary event

Harry Potter fans were treated to a magical event at London King's Cross station on Thursday, to mark the moment the book's characters boarded the train to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Back to Hogwarts, which is part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the release of J K Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, had hundreds of people gather at the fictional Platform 9 3⁄4, with some dressed in their favourite costumes. There, a specially made departure board was lit up and announcements were made ahead of the Hogwarts Express's 11am departure.

There were also wand combat workshops as well as a rendition of a wand dance by the West End cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Fans dressed in Harry Potter costumes for the event. PA Images

King's Cross station is already a popular tourist attraction for Harry Potter fans, where part of a luggage trolley has been embedded into the wall. The station's platforms four and five were used in the film versions.

Since its release on June 26, 1997, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has sold 120 million copies and counting, while more than 500 million copies of the entire seven-book series have flown off the shelves.

Fans in the UAE can also experience their own Harry Potter magic in Abu Dhabi when the pop-up, Harry Potter: Celebrate Hogwarts, opens next Friday at Abu Dhabi Mall. Running until October 4, the most famous school of witchcraft and wizardry will be brought to life with a series of walk-through activations featuring recreations of popular settings from the films.

Visitors will get the chance to climb Hogwarts's grand staircase, take a seat in the Gryffindor common room and pay Hagrid's hut a visit. There is also a life-sized recreation of the Hogwarts Express to enjoy and a Forbidden Forest to walk through.

The most fervent Potterheads will be able to test their knowledge with trivia quizzes on Saturdays and Sundays, and there will be fun games set up throughout the activation.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the Harry Potter Experience in Dubai in January

The experience is free to enter, but certain areas will only be accessible with Activity Passports. Shoppers can exchange Abu Dhabi Mall receipts from that day for passports; for every Dh100 spent, shoppers will receive two passports, while for every Dh200 spent they will receive up to five. All Abu Dhabi Mall shops are included, except the hypermarket.

In Dubai, the stage production Potted Potter is set to be shown on October 22 and 23 at the Theatre by QE2. The performance is a condensed retelling of the seven novels, created by, and starring, Olivier Award nominees Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner. The show features all of the series' most popular characters, with a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, a game of Quidditch, comedy costumes, songs and work arounds to bring Hogwarts magic to life.