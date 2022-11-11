Harry Potter-themed lands, parks and experiences around the world

Harry Potter's influence has spread from Little Whinging and gone global, as the magic of JK Rowling's creation captures imaginations across the world.

With the news that a Harry Potter-themed land is coming to Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, we explore other lands, parks and experiences worth adding to your travel bucket list.

Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the US

The best known is, of course, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which exists in Universal Studios theme parks all over the world.

Orlando, Florida, is home to the most famous, where you can enter Gringotts Bank for a roller coaster ride befit a death-defying dragon escape. Others may wish to wander Diagon Alley, where visitors can buy a wand from Ollivanders — which can use to do some tricks around the park at interactive spots — or grab a bite to eat at the Leaky Cauldron, before heading off to platform 9¾ to take the train to Hogsmeade and Hogwarts castle.

There are also theme parks in Tokyo, Beijing and California, but none are as sprawling or intricate as the one in Orlando. In Japan, you'll find a Hogsmeade village, but also the Black Lake and live owls, which aren't seen in the other versions.

The Flight of the Hippogriff and 3D Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey roller coasters can be found in all locations.

Harry Potter Theme Park, England

England is the home of Harry Potter and so no fan's world tour is complete without a trip to the Warner Bros Studio Tour London.

Here, you can go behind the scenes to see how the eight films were made, highlights include a broomstick ride, standing on the actual platform 9¾ and boarding a replica Hogwarts Express.

Not to mention seeing props and costumes that were used in the movies up close and even visiting the Great Hall, Diagon Alley and the Chamber of Secrets.

Visitors also have the opportunity to explore the Forbidden Forest and see Buckbeak and more magical creatures.

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' opened in May in Melbourne, Australia. Getty Images

The eighth book by JK Rowling was a stage play that takes place 19 years after the events of the 2007 novel Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the final in the original series.

Albus Severus Potter, the son of Harry, who is himself now Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement, is about to start his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The stage production, which has been critically well received, can be seen in theatres in London, Hamburg, Melbourne, New York, San Francisco and Toronto in one or two parts.

Hogwarts Express

The Jacobite Steam Train is the Hogwarts Express. Getty Images

The Glenfinnan Viaduct features in the Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban and muggles can board a return trip on Scotland's Jacobite Steam Train, the same company that provided the engine and carriages used in the film.

It's a 135-kilometre round trip that sets off from Fort William and takes travellers past familiar landscapes, including the viaduct and Loch Shiel, which is seen in the films as Hogwarts' Black Lake.

Godric's Hollow

This was Harry Potter's home in Godric's Hollow in the films. Photo: Airbnb

Visitors can stay in Harry, James and Lily Potter's house from Godric's Hollow.

It’s located in the centre of pretty Lavenham, a medieval village in England with more than 300 protected heritage properties.

It is owned by Jane Ranzetta, who has lived there with her family for three decades.

In 2017, the house was put up for sale for almost £1 million, but conjuring up a buyer was a struggle, and now fans can spend a night there by booking on Airbnb or through the De Vere House website.

You can book a private room within the house for two people, with a four-poster bed, ensuite bathroom, TV and WiFi access. There’s also a private guest sitting room and courtyard garden, plus a traditional Suffolk breakfast on offer.

