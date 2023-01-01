Global Village celebrates 'night of seven midnights' with thousands of revellers

The UAE goes all out on New Year's Eve with its fireworks displays and celebrations, and one of Dubai's favourite family-friendly attractions, Global Village, is no exception.

This year, the theme park decided to mark not one but seven New Year countdowns.

Celebrations started at 8pm, to coincide with midnight in the Philippines, before marking the beginning of 2023 in Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the UAE and Turkey every hour after that.

Each country had its own seven-minute signature fireworks display and a dedicated countdown.

Throughout the night, which ended at 2am, entertainment was also on the main stage, with a DJ entertaining the crowd.

The 27th season of Global Village, which runs until April 29, there are 27 pavilions, with Qatar and Oman joining existing ones, which include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, the Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen and Russia.

New attractions this year include the House of Fears. Spread across 660 square metres, it features nine different experiences including a haunted cemetery, a hospital psychiatric ward and a screaming tree.

Also new this year is the Global Village Big Balloon, which will give guests the chance to experience 360-degree views of the attraction and its wider surroundings, and Road of Asia, a pedestrian street with 43 kiosks that offers food and products from countries not represented in the pavilions.

More than 50 dining concepts have been added this year to existing concepts, including the Railway Market launched last year, inspired by Thailand’s famous Umbrella Market.

In November, Global Village opened its outdoor skating rink, which it describes as eco-friendly. The custom-made rink uses synthetic ice, which is a solid polymer material specifically designed for skating.

