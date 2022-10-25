First look: Global Village Dubai is back with new haunted house, balloon ride and more

Global Village is back. One of Dubai's most popular and longest-running family attractions reopened for a new season on Tuesday with a range of new attractions and pavilions.

It's set to remain open until April 29, and the team say they've been working all summer to improve existing rides and dream up novel experiences.

"It takes thousands of man-hours to ensure that all our rides and attractions are at the level our millions of guests have come to expect from us," said Mark Tucker, the director of Orb Entertainment. "From safety to guest experience everything is ready."

What's new at Global Village in 2022?

House of Fear at Global Village is fitted with the latest animatronic technology. Photo: Global Village

New attractions this year include the House of Fears, just in time for Halloween. Spread across 660 square metres, it features nine different experiences including a haunted cemetery, a hospital psychiatric ward and a screaming tree, while a team of actors as well as the latest animatronic technology bring the scares. The team behind Global Village say House of Fears is the scariest haunted house ever to be built in the region.

Also new this year is the Global Village Big Balloon, which will give guests the chance to experience 360-degree views of the attraction and its wider surroundings. Suspended as high as six-storey building, the helium balloon can accommodate up to 20 people at a time, and is suitable for all ages and people of determination.

Another new concept is Road of Asia, a pedestrian street with 43 kiosks that offers food and products from countries not represented in the pavilions. The 13 destinations featured along the street include Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan and the Philippines.

Diggers Lab is also new, where children, young and old, can put on a construction hat and take part in "edutainment" activities. The hydraulic digger experience, located at the entrance of the funfair, will give little builders the chance to take the controls by operating diggers, dumpers and other construction machinery.

Also new this year is Heroes Gallery, inspired by superheroes and showcasing unique movie memorabilia in a rotating exhibition. More details will be announced soon.

Qatar and Oman join existing pavilions

One of the main attractions of Global Village, country and regional pavilions offer guests a chance to experience various cultures through food and shopping. This season, there will be 27 pavilions with Qatar and Oman joining existing ones, which include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, the Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen and Russia.

Two pavilions, Al Sana'a and Khalifa Foundation, will also return with UAE entrepreneurs showcasing their businesses.

More than 50 new dining concepts

Food is another highlight of Global Village, offering visitors a taste of different countries' culinary gems. More than 50 dining concepts have been added this year to existing concepts, including the Railway Market launched last year, inspired by Thailand’s famous Umbrella Market.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium goes bigger

The weird and wonderful attraction showcasing oddities has added more than 50 new exhibits, including a 14-foot-long killer crocodile, a model containing more than one million matchsticks and even a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired display.

The popular Torture Chamber gallery now includes a new photo opportunity added to displays of ancient prison punishment.

Ripley's Believe It Or Not! Odditorium is the first of its kind in the region, and will have more 200 displays for season 27.

Carnaval adds more rides and games

The funfair featuring rides for thrill-seekers was stripped down and rebuilt to ensure the ultimate safety, Global Village said. The park received a five-star rating and the Sword of Honour from the British Safety Council earlier this year.

Visitors can choose from more than 170 rides and games, with new elements added this year, including a "fast track" queue so guests can go straight to front of the line.

Guests will also be able to wear wrist cameras that will record their entire hair-raising experience, which they can share on social media.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

As always, tickets purchased online are cheaper than those bought at the venue. For entry on Sunday to Thursday, tickets are Dh18 online and Dh20 at the gate. For all other days, it's Dh22.5 online and Dh25 at the gate.

Entry is free for children under the age of 3 and senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as people of determination.

Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families only, except for on public holidays.

What are Global Village opening hours?

Global Village is open from 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and 4pm to 1am from Thursday to Saturday.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae