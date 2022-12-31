Global Village to ring in new year seven times

Cementing its status as a truly international destination, Global Village will ring in 2023 not once, but seven times this year.

The Dubai entertainment park will celebrate with a New Year's Eve countdown for countries across Asia, allowing visitors to mark the new year with loved ones around the world.

As well as midnight in Dubai, Global Village will mark the new year to coincide with time zones in the Philippines, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Turkey. The full list of GST times is below.

There will be seven-minute-long firework displays throughout the evening and entertainment on the main stage, with a DJ entertaining the crowd all night.

According to the park, "in true Global Village style, each country celebration will include a spectacular cultural show and stunning fireworks display".

In line with park rules, December 31 is a family and ladies-only day, with restrictions on the gate. Global Village runs family days every Tuesday and on public holidays and select events.

Entry to Global Village for New Year's Eve is Dh22.5; the park will be open until 2am.

Full timings for international New Year's Eve celebrations at Global Village:

Philippines: 8pm

Thailand: 9pm

Bangladesh: 10pm

India: 10.30pm

Pakistan: 11pm

UAE: 12am

Turkey: 1am

Festivities at Global Village

The festive season is still in full swing at Global Village, with Christmas and holiday decorations on display until January 8.

This year, the park boasts a 21-metre-high tree, which is decorated to celebrate various cultures. Elves are currently performing flash mobs around the park throughout, while gingerbread men strolling are posing for photos with visitors.

Bauble-shaped kiosks have also been set up with stalls selling artisanal gifts, from decorations to foodie treats.

Also boosting the festive spirit is the park's new eco-friendly Snowfest Ice Rink, which it describes as eco-friendly. The custom-made rink uses synthetic ice, which is a solid polymer material specifically designed for skating.