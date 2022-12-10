Dubai Shopping Festival 2022: festivals, drone shows and concerts

Fireworks, drone shows and art installations are some of the attractions at this year’s Dubai Shopping Festival.

The 46-day event will begin on December 15 and run until January 29 with more than 800 brands and 3,500 outlets participating through sales — offering between 25 and 75 per cent off.

“Dubai Shopping Festival is not just the world’s longest-running retail festival, but also its best. The seven-week festival showcases the incredible experiences, events and entertainment that our great city has to offer,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

Here's a peek at some of the things to do during the festival:

Opening weekend concert

Egyptian singers Mohamed Hamaki and Ahmed Saad will take to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on December 16. Hamaki is a former coach on The Voice Ahla Sawt television show and released his latest album Ya Fatenny in 2021. Meanwhile Saad is known for his hits Khelset Hayaty and Betewhasheny.

Daily fireworks

Each day of DSF will have daily fireworks displays by Al Zarooni group that will take place in locations such as Burj Al Arab, Bluewaters, Dubai Creek, Al Seef, Dubai Frame, Dubai Festival City Mall and JBR at 8.30pm or 9pm.

Drone shows

For even more excitement in the sky, there will be two new drone shows. They will have the themes Dubai Shopping Festival, inspired by the DSF’s retail offerings and The Future of Dubai, inspired by the 2040 vision. Shows will be held twice daily at 7pm and 10pm at The Beach and Bluewaters. Laser shows will also accompany the visual spectacle on December 23-34, January 13-14 and January 27-18.

Etisalat MOTB

Returning for a 10th year, the original alternative shopping concept celebrates home-grown F&B and retail vendors with activities alongside live entertainment by local and regional artists.

New concepts

A Dubai 80s pop-up concept will be at Last Exit Khawaneej from December 23 to January 8, offering nostalgia trips from the 80s, 90s and 2000s. The Coreunity Festival, which celebrates music, movement and wellness, will take place at Hatta from January 13 to 15.

World Tennis League

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zvrev are among the names that will participate in this year’s sporting event at the Coca-Cola Arena from December 19 to 24. Afterwards, enjoy daily musical concerts by Tiesto (December 19), WizKid (December 20), Ne-Yo (December 21), Deadmau5 (December 22), Mohamed Ramadan (December 23) and Armin Van Buren (December 24).

Celebrate local music

Dubai Beats is returning by hosting 10 musicians from different genres to perform on January 6 and 7. Meanwhile, Tunes DXB will run from January 6 to 15 in different locations around the city and include local artists such as Hamdan Al Abri, Alya Al Ali, Maitha Al Mansoori, and Shebani, with daily performances from 5pm to 11pm.

Arts and culture experiences

High-acrobatic production Ovo by Cirque du Soleil will run at Coca-Cola Arena from January 12 to 18, with tickets starting at Dh113. The Quoz Arts Fest will make it return to Alserkal Avenue on January 28 and 29. A Murder Mystery experience is coming to Al Seef Heritage Hotel until February 12 with tickets at Dh210. Dubai Lights also returns and will showcase 10 unique interactive light installations around the emirate.

Closing weekend

Hollywood film composer Hans Zimmer and his 45-piece band, orchestra, and dancers will perform at Coca-Cola Arena on January 27. The Oscar and Grammy winner is known for his work on films such as The Lion King, Interstellar and Dune. Tickets start at Dh495.

“This DSF, we invite everyone to celebrate with us and explore the diverse experiences across entertainment, gastronomy, shopping, leisure and lifestyle that only Dubai can deliver. In collaboration with our valued partners and retailers, we look forward to another DSF season of world-class experiences that create unforgettable memories for our residents and visitors,” said Mr Al Khaja.