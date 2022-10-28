My Space Cafe: new pop-up in Sharjah signals return of desert dining season

Sipping coffee under the stars, sat on sprawling dunes in the middle of a dreamy desertscape — this is a scene straight out of the UAE's winter calendar. Pop-up desert cafes are making a comeback.

Although some of the old favourites have yet to reopen, a new winter pop-up has launched in Sharjah, signalling an exciting al fresco desert season in the coming months.

My Space Cafe is located in the Al Madam area, which is about a 40-minute drive from Downtown Dubai.

The cafe features al fresco seating scattered across the desert, playing into the specific novelty of such venues. Perch yourself on rocking chairs, or an Insta-friendly wooden swing. Guests also have the option to enjoy the desert experience indoors — at mini enclosed stalls peppered across the cafe.

Desert dining has grown in prominence over the years as UAE residents often escape to picturesque dunes away from the hustle of the city. Adding food and drinks to the mix, pop-up cafes have introduced a novel way to enjoy the sunset or a night out in the desert, previously only popular among overnight campers.

My Space Cafe, for instance, offers speciality coffee in a selection of hot and cold variations. Visitors can also indulge in sweet treats such as molten chocolate and coconut cake.

My Space Cafe is open daily from 3pm to 1am. For more details, email contact@myspacecafe.co