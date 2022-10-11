Nine Dubai venues with the best sunset views

The UAE is blessed with year-round sunshine. Naturally, it also enjoys plenty of spectacular sunsets.

With the weather finally cool enough to make the most of the outdoors, it's the perfect time to soak in golden hour in all its glory.

Here are some of the best al fresco spots in Dubai to watch the sun go down.

Koko Bay

Inspired by the beaches of Seminyak and Canggu, Koko Bay offers a slice of Bali in Dubai, complete with the perfect Instagram backdrop.

Expect hammocks, swings, umbrellas and beach beanbags, where you can lounge as the sun casts the Marina skyline golden.

Monday to Thursday 10am-midnight, Friday 10am-1am, Saturday 8am-1am, Sunday 8am-midnight; West Beach, Palm Jumeirah; 04 572 3444; kokobay.co

Cana by Tamoka

On a quiet end of JBR beach, offering prime views across to Bluewaters and Ain Dubai, you’ll find Cana by Tamoka, a chic and lively spot offering one of the best sunset views in the city.

A round podium houses a busy bar and DJ booth, offering a laid-back Ibiza-esque atmosphere that increases in tempo as the sky turns golden. Take in the sunsets from comfortable beachside bean bags and sofas, and enjoy the occasional dancer and fire show.

Daily, noon-10pm; The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai JBR; 04 318 6099; tamokadubai.com

SoBe

Not many bars in Dubai can offer sea views on all sides, but at SoBe, located on the rooftop of W Dubai — The Palm, you are guaranteed a spectacular vista no matter where you sit.

With Dubai Marina on one side and the open waters of the Arabian Gulf on the other, it’s a great spot to impress guests for sundowners. It also gets pretty lively at weekends, if you are looking for something a little more upbeat.

Monday 5pm-1am, Tuesday to Friday 5pm-2am, Saturday 4pm-3am, Sunday 3pm-1am; W Dubai — The Palm; 04 245 5800; sobedubai.com

Twiggy by La Cantine

This open-air restaurant located on Park Hyatt Dubai’s stunning lagoon offers a chic and easy-going Mediterranean feel.

Anyone heading there for sundowners will be treated to an impressive view of the Dubai Creek and Downtown skyline, and it'll also soon become clear why it’s one of the city’s top al fresco spots.

Daily, 9am-2am; Park Hyatt Dubai; 04 602 1105; twiggy.ae

Fish Beach Taverna

For a relaxed beach setting that will give you serious holiday vibes, head to Fish Beach Taverna at Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort.

With white-washed walls and turquoise accents, set against the shores of the Arabian Gulf, this spot is tucked away and has long been a favourite for sundowners.

Daily, noon-4pm, 6pm-11pm; Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort; 04 511 7373; fish-dubai.com

Folly

To take in Madinat Jumeirah from a different angle, head up to the Folly terrace, located on the roof of the modern dining restaurant, which offers spectacular views of the area’s waterways, as well as Burj Al Arab — which feels especially magical during golden hour.

Monday to Friday 5pm-midnight, Saturday and Sunday 1pm-midnight; Souk Madinat Jumeirah; 04 430 8535; folly.ae

Aura Skypool

Few places in Dubai offer such a spectacular vantage point as Aura Skypool. Located on the 50th floor of the Palm Tower, Aura has the world’s tallest 360-degree infinity pool and plenty of comfy spots on its surrounding pool decks.

Naturally, watching the sunset from here is impressive, as the city glistens from every angle.

Tuesday to Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday and Monday 10am-11pm; The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah; 04 566 2121; auraskypool.com

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

For casual drinks on an elegant Dubai Marina rooftop, Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar is a top choice.

It is located inside the Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai and enjoys plenty of outdoor seating, including an amphitheatre-style set-up. As the sun sets, guests can watch the fishing boats returning to the marina — or those preparing for a night-time adventure heading to sea.

Sunday to Thursday 7pm-1am; Friday and Saturday 7pm-2am; Grosvenor House Dubai; 04 317 6000; siddhartalounge.com

February 30

This buzzy spot at West Palm Beach has become a go-to for sunset seekers in Dubai. With it's candy-striped decor and lively atmosphere, it's a great toes-in-the-sand spot to while away an afternoon. And, with regular DJs, ladies' nights and happy hours, it attracts crowds throughout the week.

Daily noon-2am; West Beach, Palm Jumeirah; 04 244 7200; february30dubai.com

