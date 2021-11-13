One Degree Cafe's desert pop-up returns to Dubai-Sharjah border with new look and menu

There’s a slight nip in the air these days, which can only mean one thing – it’s time to start heading out.

Luckily, there’s no dearth of outdoor things to do this season, with restaurants reopening their terraces, and many races and runs on the calendar.

But for those looking for a little escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, it is time to check out some of the winter pop-ups in the desert.

One Degree Cafe has just reopened its winter pop-up experience, located on the Dubai-Sharjah border, about a 40-minute drive from Downtown Dubai

The venue garnered a cult following since it first opened in January 2021. The reason for its popularity is its stunning location right in the middle of the desert, offering guests of some of the best mountain and dune views they can get, all from the comfort of the eclectic seating options – think cushions on the sand and plush sofas.

Adding to the lure was the fact the winter pop-up was only opened for a limited time, and closed as soon as the weather warms up.

Now, the restaurant is back with a lot of new offerings.

One Degree Cafe's winter pop-up has a new look, food and entertainment. Photo: Ruel Pableo for The National

“For the first time, we’ve opened up a kitchen there, and now serve a variety of hot dogs and burgers,” owner Ahmad Abdulla Alketbi tells The National. “I’m not a chef, but I know my food, and I helped create the menu. It features a lot of high-quality meat, including Wagyu”

The space previously only served beverages and desserts, with favourites being the Spanish latte, acai bowls and tiramisu. Now, it’s expanded the offerings with dishes such as the fried chicken burger, Wagyu buger, classic hot dog, desert hot dog and French fries. The beverage menu remains intact, featuring high-quality coffee, tea and signature shakes.

They’ve also added daily entertainment. Previously, live entertainment was only available on weekends.

Finally, Alketbi says they’ve revamped the space. “We’ve recreated it with the look of the old Emirates, while still keeping it modern. For example, we’ve created some structures to resemble those they had in the UAE a long time ago.”

This includes a Bedouin-style camp where people can enjoy their coffee, food and take photos. There’s also a giant heart frame, with the desert backdrop behind it, for more Instagram feed-worthy photo opportunities.

“We want people to come for the sunset and the view, and also enjoy the traditional beauty of the UAE,” says Alketbi.

One Degree Cafe's Winter Pop-Up is open daily, 5pm-1am with the timing changing to 4pm in the coming weeks