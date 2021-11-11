12 of the best restaurant terraces in Dubai: from Roka to Carine

Outdoor season is in full swing across the UAE, with residents and tourists able to make the most of the cooler weather after a long, hot summer.

Thankfully, there are plenty of stunning terraces across the city from which to enjoy the great outdoors. Whether you are looking for stunning views, tranquil spaces or chic decor, here are some of the best:

Roka

This Business Bay hot spot, based in the Opus building by Zaha Hadid, has a terrace that offers some pretty spectacular views of Burj Khalifa away from the typical Downtown perspective. The restaurant’s chic vibe continues outside, with a cool twist thanks to a DJ who is regularly on hand to spin some beats as you tuck into favourites from the Japanese menu.

Indochine

The terrace at this French-Vietnamese venue in DIFC might not be as open as others nor offer the same spectacular views, but the intimate space does feature some truly beautiful decor. Its flowered walls and ceiling will leave you feeling as though you’ve been transported to the world’s chicest secret garden. Make sure to specify you want terrace seating when you book, as tables get snapped up quickly.

Paros

When it comes to views over Dubai’s towering Dubai Marina, Paros, on the rooftop of the Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, is unrivalled. This lively Mediterranean-inspired spot offers serious boho vibes, with covered cabanas, Instagrammable swings and poolside tables, alongside regular DJs and live performers. Head here for sunset and you will get some pretty incredible snaps.

Treehouse

While this popular Downtown Dubai lounge may not live up to its name in the traditional sense, it does offer its guests some pretty impressive views. Located in the Taj Dubai, it looks out directly on to the Burj Khalifa, and is surrounded by the area’s towering skyscrapers, which, when lit up at night, offers a spectacular cityscape backdrop. It’s also a busy spot thanks to its regular weekly deals, DJs and live singers.

Siddharta Lounge

For laid back yet chic sundowners on a Dubai Marina rooftop, head to Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar and Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai. With plenty of outdoor seating, including a mini staggered amphitheatre set-up, it’s the perfect place to catch up with friends as the sun sets, and really make the most of that golden hour.

SoBe Dubai

If you are looking for an al fresco spot on the Palm, head to SoBe at W Dubai – The Palm. It’s one of the few terraces in the city that boasts sea views on both sides, so you are guaranteed a spectacular view no matter where you sit. With Dubai Marina views on one side and the open waters of the Arabian Gulf on the other, it’s a great spot to impress guests for sundowners. It also gets pretty lively at weekends, if you are looking for something a little more upbeat.

The London Project

The London Project's outdoor terrace. Photo: The London Project

Located on Bluewaters Island, The London Project’s terrace offers views of several of the city’s landmarks. For one thing, you’ll be sat pretty much below Ain Dubai, so you can appreciate the world’s tallest observation wheel close up. You can also enjoy views across Dubai Marina and JBR. Plus, the venue's botanical theme continues outside, so expect to be surrounded by plenty of lush greenery.

Pai Thai

The Pai Thai outdoor deck opens mid-October. Supplied

With a terrace overlooking the waterways of Madinat Jumeirah, paired with the area’s traditional Arabian architecture and low lighting, this award-winning Thai restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr offers an intimate and romantic setting.

folly

folly offers views of Madinat Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab. Photo: folly

To take in Madinat Jumeirah from a different angle, head up to the folly terrace, located on the roof of the modern dining restaurant, which offers spectacular views of the area’s waterways, as well as the Burj Al Arab. It’s also a great place to catch the sunset, so head there for golden hour.

QD’s

QD’s is located at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, right on the Dubai Creek. Photo: Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

One of Dubai's most popular hangout spots, QD's at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club offers views of the Creek and Dubai skyline as diners tuck into classic Middle Eastern, Indian and Mediterranean dishes.

Twiggy by La Cantine

This open-air restaurant located at the Park Hyatt Dubai’s stunning lagoon will leave you feeling like you’ve been transported to the Mediterranean. From the chic boho decor and the impressive menu to the spectacular views over the lagoon pool, Dubai Creek and Downtown skyline, it’s one of the city’s top al fresco spots for a reason.

Hutong Dubai

With views over Emirates Towers and beautiful traditional decor, the terrace at Hutong in DIFC offers an intimate setting to enjoy a business lunch or evening dinner, away from the outside bustle. It's one of the world's most renowned modern Northern Chinese restaurants, having been established in Hong Kong in 2003 before opening a branch in London's The Shard in 2013. In all locations, it's particularly renowned for its views.

carine

If lush greenery is what you are looking for, the terrace at carine is the perfect al fresco spot. Enjoy dining under twinkling lights with views out over Emirates Golf Club, as you tuck into a French Mediterranean-inspired menu curated by famed Dubai chef Izu Ani.

Read more

Bluewaters Island restaurant guide: 9 of the best places to eat at the Dubai hot spot