Ramadan 2026 car offers: BYD, Jetour, Lexus, Nissan, Toyota and more

Ramadan is one of the most attractive times of year to buy a car in the UAE, with manufacturers and dealers traditionally putting out some of their strongest offers during the holy month.

This holds true in 2026, with brands across all segments – from entry-level sedans to luxury SUVs and electric vehicles – unveiling competitive rates, bundled service packages and leasing deals.

Here are some deals to check out.

Toyota

The Camry can be financed interest-free for five years or leased from Dh1,599 per month. Photo: Toyota Info

Toyota is offering a mix of 0 per cent finance, all-inclusive packages and leasing options across several of its models.

The Urban Cruiser, for instance, is available with 0 per cent finance for five years, an all-inclusive offer or a lease starting from Dh899 per month. The Camry, meanwhile, can be financed interest-free for five years or leased from Dh1,599 per month.

Larger SUVs are also included, with the Prado available on 0 per cent finance for three years or lease options from Dh1,999 per month, while the Land Cruiser 300 starts from Dh2,999 per month on lease, alongside similar finance and all-inclusive packages.

Lexus

Lexus is extending its 0 per cent finance offer for up to five years across its line-up, alongside all-inclusive packages or cash savings.

The deal applies to the IS, RX, UX Hybrid, NX and LX, offering flexibility between finance, bundled ownership costs and upfront savings, depending on preference.

Jeep

As part of its Jeep Up Your Ramadan campaign, the brand is offering select models from Dh149,900, with up to five years’ warranty and service, plus free registration.

The new Jeep Commander is priced from Dh149,900 and comes with a five-year warranty and roadside assistance, alongside three years of service.

The Grand Cherokee and Wrangler are also available with 0 per cent interest for five years, extended warranty and service packages, and free registration.

BYD

The Sealion 5 comes with free registration and a three-year or 75,000km service package. Photo: BYD Info

Several models are available under BYD’s Drive on us Until Next Ramadan campaign. The new Sealion 5 comes with free registration and a three-year or 75,000km service package, while Atto 8 includes free registration and limited-time insurance.

Other models feature broader bundled benefits. Song Plus and Seal 7 both come with free registration, insurance and service, alongside 0 per cent finance and a one-year Adnoc fuel voucher. The Sealion 7 is offered with similar benefits, with buyers receiving a one-year Adnoc charging voucher instead.

The Seal, Han, Qin Plus and Shark 6 are also included, offering free registration, insurance and service. Select models additionally come with 0 per cent finance and Adnoc charging vouchers, depending on the variant.

RAM

The RAM 1500 range comes with all-inclusive packages and savings of up to Dh25,000, along with five-year warranty and service, free insurance and registration.

The RAM 1500 RHO is also included under similar terms, while the Dodge Durango R/T is available from Dh3,399 per month, with a five-year warranty and roadside assistance.

Geely

Geely’s offers run through February and cover models including Coolray, Monjaro, Starray, Cityray, Okavango and Preface.

Highlights include 0 per cent finance, free insurance and voucher benefits of up to Dh23,000, with monthly payments starting from Dh950 on the Coolray and Dh1,650 on the Monjaro.

Additional Phase Two offers include extended warranties of up to seven years or 250,000km, service packages of up to five years, roadside assistance, free tinting and ceramic coating, and trade-in support.

Leasing options are also available, starting from Dh1,099 per month for the GX3 Pro and rising to Dh2,930 per month for the Monjaro, with insurance, service, warranty and registration included.

Mini

Esaad and Fazaa cardholders get further discounts on Mini models. Photo: BMW Info

AGMC’s campaign for Mini has benefits of up to Dh52,000, including deferred first instalments, extended service and warranty packages, free insurance and registration, ceramic protection and window tinting.

Select models are also available with 0 per cent finance for up to three years, with additional discounts for Esaad and Fazaa cardholders.

Honda

Honda’s line-up includes the City from Dh59,900, the Civic from Dh93,400 and the Accord Ice from Dh107,900, each with multi-year service contracts.

The Accord Hybrid is available with 0 per cent finance for up to five years, starting from Dh133,900.

SUV options include the HR-V from Dh79,900; the ZR-V from Dh99,900; and the CR-V from Dh107,900, all offered with extended service packages. The Odyssey starts from Dh169,900.

Volvo

Volvo has 0 per cent financing with no down payment for five years. Photo: Ineos Info

Volvo is offering 0 per cent financing with zero down payment for five years on select models.

The XC90 starts from Dh219,900 and the XC60 from Dh179,900, with buyers able to choose between finance offers or bundled packages including five years’ warranty, service, roadside assistance, free insurance, tinting and registration.

The XC40 Ultra Dark is priced from Dh169,900 and comes with similar offers.

GMC

GMC customers can get savings of up to Dh26,000, plus gift vouchers worth up to Dh10,000, depending on model and trim. The campaign covers models such as Sierra and Yukon, with additional offers available on the Hummer EV.

Cadillac

Cadillac’s offers include benefits of up to Dh66,000 on select Escalade trims, including complimentary upgrades, insurance and a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

The brand’s electric models, OPTIQ and LYRIQ, also feature free EV charging, complimentary insurance and savings of up to Dh8,000.

Additional offers apply to the XT5, XT6 and CT5, with savings of up to Dh12,000.

Nissan

The Nissan Patrol Platinum City is available with monthly payments starting from Dh4,777, based on a 20 per cent down payment, alongside a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and roadside assistance.

Across its broader Ramadan campaign, Nissan is offering flexible ownership options including 0 per cent interest rates, bundled service and insurance, or upfront savings of between Dh6,000 and Dh25,000 on models such as Altima, Kicks, Magnite, Pathfinder, X-Trail and X-Terra.

After-sales incentives include discounted maintenance contracts, roadside assistance and savings of up to 65 per cent on select parts.

Infiniti

The Infiniti QX80 is available with savings of up to Dh30,000, five years of 0 per cent finance, and five years of warranty and roadside assistance. The QX60 also comes with savings of up to Dh25,000 under similar terms.

Certified pre-owned models are included, with discounts of up to Dh50,000 and monthly payments starting from Dh2,670, alongside manufacturer-backed warranties and zero down payment options.

Audi

Audi is offering subsidised pricing on a range of models in its Abu Dhabi showrooms, including the A3 from Dh175,000; the A5 from Dh199,000; the A6 from Dh244,000; and the Q5 from Dh237,000.

All vehicles come with five-year unlimited mileage warranty, five years of service and roadside assistance, and free registration, with added finance and insurance benefits available.

Jetour

Jetour has 0 per cent interest on select models, plus free insurance. Photo: Jetour Info

Available on select models across the UAE, Jetour’s Ramadan offers include 0 per cent interest financing, with VAT covered by Jetour UAE. The package also includes free insurance, alongside flexible payment plans for manageable monthly instalments.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz's certified pre-owned programme has an offer on select vehicles starting from Dh119,000.

Each certified pre-owned model undergoes a comprehensive inspection and approval and comes with a service package to provide added reassurance to new owners.

Peugeot

Peugeot’s Ramadan campaign has offers starting from Dh64,900 and monthly payments from Dh999.

The entry-level 2008 starts from Dh64,900 (from Dh999 per month) and includes free first-year registration and five years of roadside assistance. The 3008 and 5008 SUVs are priced from Dh109,900 and Dh124,900 respectively, with monthly instalments starting at Dh1,685, while the 408 fastback is available from Dh129,900 (from Dh1,992 per month).

Select models also come with a complimentary iPhone 17, alongside benefits such as free servicing of up to 50,000km, complimentary fuel, first-year registration and five years of roadside assistance.

All Ramadan offers are backed by a five-year or 100,000km manufacturer warranty.

Hyundai

Hyundai, through Juma Al Majid, is offering a Ramadan package focused on easing upfront ownership costs. This includes a six-month payment holiday on the first instalment, one year of free insurance and free registration.

The offer is complemented by a five-year or 150,000km manufacturer warranty, alongside a service package of up to five years, depending on model.

Kia

Kia’s offer includes exclusive rewards across popular models such as Sportage, Sorento and Telluride. Standard benefits include one year of free insurance, a three-year or 50,000km service contract, and a five-year or 150,000km manufacturer warranty.

Mitsubishi

Al Habtoor Motors’ Ramadan campaign covers Mitsubishi’s full SUV range, including ASX, Outlander and Montero Sport. Offers include free fuel with every purchase, competitive starting prices and a five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Mazda

Mazda has a service contract of up to five years or 100,000km, alongside free registration. Photo: Mazda Info

Mazda’s Ramadan offers, available through Galadari Automobiles, include a service contract of up to five years or 100,000km, alongside one year of free insurance and registration. Buyers also receive complimentary Ziebart window tinting as part of the ownership package.

Ford

Ford’s deals feature deferred payment options of up to six months. The offers also include a five-year or 100,000km service contract and a matching five-year or 100,000km warranty across select models.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet, through Al Ghandi Auto, has offers on select models with savings of up to Dh30,000, alongside an exclusive Ramadan gift voucher worth up to Dh10,000. The package also includes free registration and window tinting on qualifying vehicles.

There is also a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, with the offers applying to select trims of models including Silverado, Blazer and Groove.

BMW

BMW’s offers span its sedan, SUV, performance and electric line-ups, with a preferential bank finance rate of 1.29 per cent for five years through First Abu Dhabi Bank and a six-month deferral on the first instalment.

Select models come with first-year comprehensive insurance, free window tinting, registration and doorstep delivery, alongside an upgraded BMW Service Inclusive package of up to six years or 120,000km and an extended warranty of up to five years or 200,000km.

BMW X models add complimentary all-weather floor mats, while the electric range includes a six-year unlimited mileage service package, an eight-year high-voltage battery warranty and a complimentary BMW Wall Box home charger.

Listed promotions available for a limited time; individual terms and conditions apply