Skoda Superb sedan and Wagon arrive in the UAE to redefine family and executive value

In a regional marketplace often defined by ostentatious displays of power and luxury, the Czech Republic’s venerable automotive manufacturer Skoda occupies a respected niche: providing European engineering, practicality and a premium feel without the corresponding price tag.

The all-new fourth-generation Skoda Superb, which will land on UAE soil imminently, aims to elevate this tradition, positioning itself as a sophisticated flagship that has a value proposition for the region’s executive and family segments.

The launch is a significant moment for the brand in the Middle East, marking the debut of the roomy Superb Wagon alongside the traditional sedan (admittedly, they were unveiled to the world in 2023, but our market has had to wait for it until now).

To truly appreciate the car, one must first look at the company’s storied lineage.

Skoda Auto traces its roots back more than 130 years to the pioneering days of motoring in 1895, when founding fathers Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement began manufacturing bicycles, eventually transitioning to motorcycles and then automobiles under the motto “Only the best is good enough for our customers”.

The name Superb itself is a direct link to the brand’s past.

It was bestowed upon Skoda’s flagship model in 1934, a car that featured a number of state-of-the-art elements, including a backbone chassis, spring suspension and a power train that rivalled any contemporary vehicle.

This original Superb was geared towards spaciousness and luxury, an approach that was revived when its namesake was relaunched in 2001, providing interior space and comfort in the upper-mid-size segment.

The new model has been engineered with aerodynamic improvements for discerning Gulf buyers. Photo: Andrea Lhotakova

With the launch of the fourth generation, Skoda leveraged its Volkswagen Group heritage to deliver a vehicle that is more advanced and elegant than any before it.

The Superb immediately commands a sharper road presence.

Rolling along in one is a distinctly pleasant experience and (whisper it) the car is not dissimilar in looks and feel to some of your more traditional high-end luxe barges.

Skoda was savvy in its choice of test venue as well – the Superb fitted in nicely around the picturesque environs of the Czech capital Prague, performing solidly in both town and country settings.

Its design language is a refined evolution of the manufacturer’s crystalline aesthetic, featuring dynamic proportions, sleek lines and a meticulously crafted profile.

The exterior gains a broader, more assertive octagonal radiator grille, complemented by slimmer LED Matrix beam headlights that lend a distinctive, modern signature.

Critically for the discerning Gulf buyer, the model has been engineered with significant aerodynamic improvements.

Sculpted details and an overall cleaner design contribute to enhanced efficiency and quieter driving dynamics, making it ideally suited for long stretches of motorway driving between the Emirates, where kilometre crunching is still a thing.

Tidy paint finishes and sophisticated alloy wheel designs complete a look that quietly suggests European quality without needing to shout about it.

Step inside the new Superb and the true extent of its transformation becomes clearer.

The Skoda Superb sedan and Wagon both offer European heritage, tech features and class-defining value. Photo: Andrea Lhotakova

The sedan boasts a cavernous 645 litres of luggage space with the rear seats up, while the Superb Wagon raises that figure to 690, expandable to 1,920 litres when the rear seats are folded.

In a market where utility and family comfort are paramount, these figures could be a major selling point.

The cabin architecture focuses on intuitive operation and elevated comfort. Dominating the driver’s interface is the integration of Skoda’s Smart Dials.

These configurable push-buttons blend physical control with digital displays, allowing quick access to functions such as temperature, seat heating and infotainment volume, striking a balance between traditional tactility and modern digitisation.

Premium touches are abundant, reflecting the top-tier trims being offered in the region, including Selection and the range-topping Laurin & Klement.

Highlights include ergonomically designed front seats with partial electrical adjustments and a comforting three-way massage function. The L&K trim further enhances the experience with exclusive design selections and materials.

For the Middle East, Skoda has chosen to streamline the power train offering, focusing on reliability and efficiency for the demanding regional climate.

This configuration balances dynamic acceleration (the car has a maximum speed of 244kph) with decent fuel efficiency, a critical factor for users keen not to spend too much cash on their ride.

Skoda Auto traces its roots back more than 130 years to the pioneering days of motoring in 1895. Photo: Andrea Lhotakova

The focus is on a refined, effortless driving experience, enhanced by advanced driver-assistance systems and safety features including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, providing that crucial layer of assurance on high-speed motorways.

With a starting price that positions it squarely against high-spec volume competitors, the new Superb stands its ground in terms of space, material quality and general feature count.

You can see how this would be a compelling choice for families and fleet managers alike.

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

In times past, motoring excellence might not have been a concept certain people associated with some of Skoda’s models, but that period was decades ago and even then it would seem much of the criticism came from people who hadn’t ever driven one of the company’s products.

A glance at the motoring museum at the company’s headquarters reveals an impressive motoring past. The arrival of both the Skoda Superb sedan and Wagon ensures that Skoda’s flagship is ready to take a significant stride in the Middle East, offering a blend of European heritage, technological innovation and class-defining value.

Proof, if any were needed, that a lot of cars don’t need excessive bling to nudge wheels with the charabancs at the top end of the market.

Libya's Gold UN Panel of Experts found regime secretly sold a fifth of the country's gold reserves. The panel’s 2017 report followed a trail to West Africa where large sums of cash and gold were hidden by Abdullah Al Senussi, Qaddafi’s former intelligence chief, in 2011. Cases filled with cash that was said to amount to $560m in 100 dollar notes, that was kept by a group of Libyans in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. A second stash was said to have been held in Accra, Ghana, inside boxes at the local offices of an international human rights organisation based in France.

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

The Bio Name: Lynn Davison Profession: History teacher at Al Yasmina Academy, Abu Dhabi Children: She has one son, Casey, 28 Hometown: Pontefract, West Yorkshire in the UK Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite Author: CJ Sansom Favourite holiday destination: Bali Favourite food: A Sunday roast

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed