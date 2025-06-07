Jetour T1 road test: Versatile vehicle taking over UAE highways has style and substance

Any Gulf resident with even a mild interest in motoring – and many with even less – will be familiar with the Jetour brand.

Among the many car companies making their forays into world markets in recent years, the Chinese manufacturer can claim to have made an especially significant impact in the Emirates.

One of the brand’s key offerings now gracing the UAE’s highways and byways is the T1, a vehicle that combines the rugged aesthetics of tough off-roaders with the around-town sophistication that would be expected at the more genial end of the spectrum.

The car, sometimes referred to as the Traveler, seems to have been designed specifically to appeal to those seeking a versatile vehicle for both city commutes and light off-road excursions. An urban SUV, or, as parent company Chery would say, an off-roader lite.

The model, sometimes referred to as the Traveler, is ideal for both city commutes and light off-road forays. Photo: Jetour

While it is not unusual for manufacturers providing cars of this ilk, Jetour has done a good job visually with the T1, making it appear familiar yet still distinctive. It is noticeably different to its significantly tougher-looking sibling, the T2.

That said, it’s not all about prettiness. The T1 retains a boxy, commanding presence, all encompassed within an appealing shape that was created by former Porsche designer Hakan Saracoglu.

Its look incorporates a series of sharp angles set off by LED matrix headlights with distinctive daytime running lamps, accompanied by bold alloy wheels in both 18 and 19-inch formats.

The T1 is smart-looking. Taking it for a test drive, it quickly becomes clear the model isn't about style over substance. That much is immediately evident when entering the cabin.

The T1 feels just as at home on the roads as those piloting the region’s far more well-entrenched SUVs.

Ride-wise, it manages to combine the solidity of rougher rides with the gentility of the rather more demure options.

Driving around in an inexpensive car that doesn’t feel that way is always distinctly agreeable. Admittedly, the engine is at the smaller end of the range in cars of this sort, but the turbocharger definitely gives a leg, or, indeed wheel, up.

Joining motorways from slip lanes doesn’t feel a hurried affair and that is always a bonus in the UAE’s major conurbations.

When it comes to off-road, the T1 is considerably more adept in these areas than many others in the same bracket, and the drive options, including mud, sand and rock, go some way to indicating its willingness to take on the terrain.

Incorporating what is referred to as intelligent four-wheel drive, it also has a wading depth of just north of half a metre, so that’s another plus point. Think twice about doing this with the two-wheel drive option, though.

The car's interior offers a premium and tech-rich experience. Photo: Jetour

Inside, Jetour has been going for a premium and tech-rich experience.

The cabin is spacious, but not so much that it feels like an airport lounge. The seating features heating, ventilation and cooling functions that are often found in rather more expensive options.

Tech-wise, the centrepiece is a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, supported by the usual Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The vehicle also features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with USB ports and wireless charging capabilities.

Matters are further improved with the T1’s dual-layer of sun-proof glass that reduces heat, blocks glare and ensures a quieter ride for those on the inside.

The safety package is also decent, featuring driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking, along with multiple airbags and a 360-degree panoramic camera.

The takeaway? This is a car that won’t be seeing a lot of off-road action from its buyers, but can handle less severe terrain should the need arise.

The fact that the car might not be first choice for the Dakar Rally isn't really an issue, as that isn’t the point. The T1 is smart, fun and inexpensive, so it’s not hard to see why it’s proving popular.

