Covers come off Praga Bohema hypercar during big reveal in Dubai

The UAE's reputation as a place where car manufacturers come to launch their vehicles has gone up another gear, with the latest offering being the incredibly fast Praga Bohema.

The covers came off the new, road-legal hypercar before an audience at The Space in Dubai, a venue with its own hypercar collection.

The Bohema is all about lightness — the car weighs 982kg (for comparison, a Toyota Yaris is around 1.2 tonnes, while the Nissan Patrol is in the region of 3.5 tonnes).

Such wispiness will see the Praga’s 3.8-litre V6 engine allow the car to go from 0-100kph in less than 2.3 seconds, the company says. Flat out, the Bohema will top 300kph.

At the launch, Mark Harrison, Praga’s chief executive, said the vehicle’s mix of “engineering, performance statistics, stunning looks and build quality” is likely to make it popular with Middle East hypercar buyers and motoring enthusiasts alike.

Blink and you’ll miss it though, as the company will be producing a mere 89 Bohema cars over a five-year period.

Many will not be familiar with the Czech brand Praga, but the manufacturer has been in existence for 115 years.

The country’s army has used its V3S truck for more than half a century.

The company has also produced buses, tanks, aircraft and artillery tractors, and has a history in Formula 4 motor racing.

The manufacturer is now taking orders for the Bohema, which will start production next year and be available a year later, but you’ll need deep pockets if you want to put your name on the list — the car costs $1.33 million.