McLaren Artura supercar zips into UAE, delivering uncompromising speed and performance

The latest McLaren supercar has been showing off its power on the UAE's roads.

The vehicle in question is the hybrid Artura, and the brand claims it is its most accomplished creation yet.

And, it may have a point.

The Artura easily provides the smoothest driving experience of any McLaren to date, without a trace of compromise in speed.

The Artura has a reported 0 to 100kph time of 3 seconds, which is impressive by any standard, but the secondary acceleration is the notable bit, with a 0 to 200kph time of a mere 8.3 seconds.

In fact, this is a car that feels as though the speedometer is never going to stop going up.

Previous McLarens have been known to give the tiniest bit of wiggle as you near the 150 to 200kph mark, but there is none of this in the Artura. Stability is a key feature.

All this power comes from a 3-litre V6 engine, which produces 671bhp and 720Nm of torque.

This is helped by the fact that the Artura is built around McLaren’s most lightweight structure yet.

McLaren Artura GT4. Photo: McLaren

One notable feature of the new arrival is the addition of a Pirelli creation called the Cyber Tyre. These provide real-time data on temperature and pressure to both car and driver, upping safety on and off the track.

Inside, the car demonstrates what has been termed the manufacturer’s function-based approach, but, despite the minimalism, don’t be fooled into thinking there’s anything basic about it.

Leather and microsuede feature prominently among the upholstered sections, and tech comes in the form of an eight-inch touchscreen with built-in navigation and the usual audio options.

The McLaren Artura is available in the Middle East now, with prices starting at Dh960,000 ($261,000).

The UAE celebrated its arrival last month with a display of the new arrival’s power at Dubai Autodrome.

The first regional deliveries have already started in the UAE, managed by McLaren Dubai and represented by Performance Tuning.

The new McLaren Dubai showroom, currently under construction, is set to open its doors for business next year.