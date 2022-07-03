Supercars and custom bikes roar into Dubai Digital Park for first Kandura Rally

More than 100 supercars and muscle cars roared their way into Dubai Digital Park on Saturday night, as part of a new motoring event.

The Kandura Rally, held in partnership with Emirates Motorsports Organisation, describes itself as the "coolest motor event where style meets luxury and adventure" and invited male participants to wear traditional dress, or the kandura.

The inaugural event attracted plenty of big names in the motoring industry, as well as well-known influencers such as Tony Keyrouz and YouTuber Rashed Belhasa, aka Money Kicks.

It featured a parade, which began at 6pm at the Dubai Autodrome, before riding past landmarks such as the Museum of the Future and Meydan Bridge, and finishing off at Dubai Silicon Oasis with a family-friendly event.

Dozens of cars and bikes took part. Hummers, Porsches, Mini Coopers, Maseratis and Mustangs were lined up for onlookers to admire, alongside some classic cars. Dubai Police cars were also on show.

There were plenty of modified vehicles, too. An award-winning, Joker-themed Dodge Challenger SRT8 made an appearance, as did one car covered in nods to Avatar, the film name written in bright lights at the front, and a Mad Max-style truck and "car of horrors" with disco balls in the back and Grim Reaper dolls beside it.

Modified vehicles were also on display at the Kandura Rally. Pawan Singh / The National

One Volkswagen Golf GTI turned heads, as it was covered in bloody handprints and red splatters.

The event also featured a competition with prizes worth Dh25,000. The Joker-themed Dodge won Best Airbrush Car and first place in the Modified Saloon category, while Keyrouz's Jeep Gladiator IronSide also took home a top prize.

Islam Hammad, owner of the first Maserati GT wide-body edition in the Gulf, or the Maserati Mean Machine, took home the award for Best Supercar.

Another highlight of the event was a performance by the children of RK Dance Studio, partners of the International Indian Film Academy awards.

Pragna Vaya, manager director of organiser Orbit Events and Promotions, says this is the "first of many to come" and that the Kandura Rally aims to be "the premier event for all motorsports enthusiasts living in Dubai".

"Kandura is going to be the ultimate display of pure automotive artistry," she said, ahead of the event. "It will bring out the true spirit of Dubai along with celebrating the city’s motoring heritage and appetite for leading a glamorous lifestyle."

