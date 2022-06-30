Ineos Grenadier: rugged 4x4 contender finally touches down in Middle East

They’ve been releasing teasers on its arrival for the past couple of years, but, finally, the Ineos Grenadier has touched down in the Middle East. And we now also know how much each of the three versions available will cost and where you can get them from.

Ineos describes the Grenadier as a “workhorse 4X4 designed, engineered and built to world-class standards”. It has all the little luxuries you’d expect from a modern car, but the manufacturer was keen to keep it at the hardcore end of the off-road spectrum.

It is a big, boxy affair, similar in looks to an old-school Land Rover Defender or Mercedes-Benz G-Class, and powered by a choice of two six-cylinder three-litre engines supplied by BMW.

Read more Test driving the Ineos Grenadier over and across all obstacles

The cars, which have undergone 1.8 million kilometres of testing, are being built at a plant in Hambach, France, and it’s clear Ineos has identified the Middle East as a key market for the new vehicles.

There are three distinct options available — Standard, Trialmaster, and Fieldmaster — which keeps decision-making about as simple as it can get.

In the UAE, they’ll be distributed by Adamas Motors, and starting costs, excluding local taxes, for the trio will be Dh238,100, Dh266,667, and Dh266,667 respectively.

The good news for potential customers keeping an eye on this aspect of things is that initial estimations put the vehicle at around Dh290,000.

The vehicles have undergone 1.8 million kilometres of testing

The special-edition Trialmaster and Fieldmaster options have taken their names from products made by waxed-cotton jacket manufacturer Belstaff as part of a commercial partnership, which underlines the outdoorsy nature of the vehicle. These two have been designed with serious off-roading in mind.

It isn’t all basic with the Standard though, as this is the version Ineos calls a blank canvas, inviting customers to choose various configurations and make the vehicle they choose as personal to them as possible. It will still be rugged, rest assured.

The Grenadier is available for order now, with the first vehicles expected to arrive by the end of the summer. There are also plans afoot for the introduction of a double cab pick-up version.