Classic Jaguar model revamped using ocean rubbish

Electrification is a key topic when it comes to any conversation about cars these days — but considerably less is said about sustainability in their production.

Now, one vehicle restoration company has unveiled what it claims is a world first for a revamped Jaguar XK120, a vehicle which first saw the light of day in 1952.

The company has given the car a new electric motor — which is not unheard of — alongside a leather-free interior, which utilises materialises found while cleaning up the oceans.

The refurb includes carpets woven from reclaimed nylon fishing nets, with the backing of the material being upcycled from marine plastic pollution, notably discarded bottles.

Lunaz — and the client who commissioned the project — took inspiration from companies already reclaiming waste materials from the sea and using them in high-end products, including fashion brands, furniture manufacturers and watchmakers.

The interior has been finished with a blend of textiles, traditional woods and upcycled materials, with the craftsmen working on the vehicle using parts from the 70-year-old car wherever possible.

The colours of the seat covers reflect the hue of the ocean from which the materials used to create them came. Photo: Lunaz

However, it doesn't mean the owner will miss out on the little luxuries drivers of more modern vehicles enjoy — a discreet screen has been installed with Apple CarPlay to operate the client’s choice of navigation and music streaming apps, for example.

All the work has been carried out at Lunaz’s facility in Silverstone, England, a stone's throw away from the fabled home of British Formula One.

The car was unveiled and handed over to its new owner at Concours in Savile Row, London, a street synonymous with fine tailoring. How very apt.

