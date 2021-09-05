The world’s 20 most popular cars on Instagram revealed

There is no shortage of shots of shiny four-wheeled offerings on Instagram, but a new survey has revealed exactly which cars are being shown off online – and the most popular of the lot might not be what you expect.

That car is the Audi Q8.

There is nothing wrong with the vehicle in question, of course, but many car fans, if they had to guess what would top a list of this kind, might not have plumped for that particular model.

However, research by Confused.com shows for every Q8 sold worldwide, there are 620 photos of the vehicle posted to Instagram, which is the highest of any car make and model.

Its popularity could well have something to do with the fact the RS version is the most powerful SUV Audi has ever produced.

Perhaps more predictably, the Land Rover Defender is the second most-shared car on the social media platform, followed by the Range Rover Sport, Dodge Challenger and Toyota Land Cruiser.

The survey was compiled by the motor insurance provider, with analysts working out the scores by comparing global sales figures of the world’s most popular cars with the number of hashtags shared on social media for every vehicle sold.

This led to what the architects of the system refer to as a "Car Instagrammability" score.

Audi had a decent showing all round, with the Q3, A7, Q7 and TT models all securing a slot in the top 20.

Fellow German manufacturer BMW gets the award for the most-Instagrammed car brand in total, though, thanks to more than 60 million hashtags and more than two million sales globally.

US brand Dodge makes two appearances in the top 10, with its Challenger and Charger models racking up a combined 3,306,985 images shared on Instagram.

Perhaps the most surprising fact about the survey is the lack of supercars on the list. Earlier this year, though, a similar survey revealed the supercars most shared on Instagram, and where their owners lived.

Scroll through the gallery above to find out the top 20 most popular offerings.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

AVOID SCAMMERS: TIPS FROM EMIRATES NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

