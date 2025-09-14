Moynat X Labubu collaboration set to launch next month

In one of fashion’s most unexpected tie-ups, the storied French bag house Moynat has joined forces with Labubu creator Kasing Lung to create an exclusive collection of bags and small leather accessories.

The collection will feature characters from Lung's The Monsters transplanted on to various Canvas M bags, including three sizes of the Moynat Tote, the Hobo Mini, the weekender Mini 48h, and the hard-to-find Mignon bags.

Passport holders, card holders and even bag charms will also carry the playful drawings. The Monsters characters include Labubu, Spooky, King Mon and the winged Zimono.

Hong Kong artist Lung created The Monsters in 2015 as a trilogy of books that combine mythology, comic artwork and Nordic folklore.

In 2019, he teamed with Chinese toy company Pop Mart to turn them into dolls. Each doll is sold within a 'blind box', meaning customers have no way of knowing which doll they are buying until the packaging is opened after purchase.

Thanks to this, a limited supply and meaningful K-pop endorsements, the dolls went viral and now the small, furry dolls can be spotted swinging from bags in virtually every city in the world.

French dancer Guillaume Diop appears in the Moynat x The Monsters campaign. Photo Moynat

Now, to mark the tenth anniversary of The Monsters, Lung lends his artwork to the respected leather company Moynat, which has been making high-end bags since 1848.

Having begun as a leather trunk maker of merit, Moynat has forged a reputation for precise, hand stitched goods that are made to last generations.

The Monsters and Labubu creator Kasing Lung. Photo Moynat

The new pieces will go on sale on October 11. In preparation, a star-studded campaign has been announced. It features actress Michelle Yeoh, French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld and Paris Opera Ballet star Guillaume Diop, each of them carrying armfuls of the vibrant, playful bags.

The Moynat X Kasing Lung collection will be exclusively available in Moynat until early 2026.

