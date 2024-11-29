Black Book: Ralph Lauren yacht, Hermes beauty and Hublot Abu Dhabi watch

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. Ralph Lauren has launched a yacht experience in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to showcase its latest autumn/winter 2024 collections. Running until December 15, guests can immerse themselves in the Ralph Lauren universe, complete with custom sun beds, sofas and living spaces. The yacht offers a scenic journey around Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi or Dubai Harbour, providing a stylish escape from everyday life. Showing pieces from Ralph Lauren Home and Ralph Lauren outdoor wear, it is designed to be a respite from day-to-day life, where even the brand's own coffee is served. <i>Ralph Lauren Homeware is available at Tanagra</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/09/15/oman-amouage-perfume-guidance-award/" target="_blank">Amouage</a>, the Omani perfume house, has released three scents called the Essences. Using an innovative double-infusion process, the perfume concentrate is mixed with sandalwood chips from the ancient groves of Western Australia, and then diluted with bioethanol that has been left to age for six months in Oakwood barrels, to create an entirely new genre of sophistication and nuance. Named Reasons, Outlands and Lustre, each is 30 per cent perfume, offers a unique olfactory journey and comes in a new, opaque bottle. <i>Priced Dh1,750 each for 100ml</i> Delvaux – the Belgium maison credited with inventing the modern handbag – has created a special collection for winter. Inspired by the timeless brilliance of the cosmos, the bags are the colour of clouds, and are scattered with the delicate sparkle of stars. The bags include the Brilliant Mini bag, with its distinctive horseshoe buckle, the flap style of the Tempete Small, and the cushion-like Cool Box Nano. <i>Brilliant Mini bag priced at Dh22,134</i> Hermes latest beauty line, <i>Trait d’Hermes,</i> is a collection of beauty pencils that resemble children's coloured pencils as an invitation for fun and play. Offering 40 different colours and finishes – 24 for eyes and 16 for lips – the colours include Hermes most famous hue Orange Boite. The eye pencils are non-greasy and come in either matte or iridescent, while the lip pencils have a precision tip, and match perfectly with Rouge Hermès lipsticks. There is also a pencil sharpener, designed by Pierre Hardy for a touch of school-day nostalgia. <i>Pencils are sold individually and in sets of 12 and 40; prices start at Dh220</i> Hublot is celebrating Abu Dhabi’s heritage with two new timepieces created in collaboration with Ahmed Seddiqi and Sons. Named the Classic Fusion Abu Dhabi editions, the watches are available in 42mm and 33mm sizes. The 42mm watch has a satin-finished titanium bezel and case. Water-resistant up to 50 metres, it has 25 jewels and a 48-hour power reserve. In contrast, the 33mm watch is adorned with 36 white diamonds on its bezel. Both watches feature a Sunray Camel-coloured dial with polished rhodium-plated hands, complemented by a camel leather strap in a matching sand hue. <i>Limited to just 50 pieces of each size, the 42mm costs Dh35,018 and the 33mm is priced at Dh40,854</i>