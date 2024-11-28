Dubai Fashion Week shines a light on local and regional talent. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Dubai Fashion Week shines a light on local and regional talent. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Lifestyle

Luxury

Dubai Fashion Week set to return in February

The regional event will kick off the 2025 global fashion calendar

Sarah Maisey

November 28, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender