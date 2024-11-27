Design Council Abu Dhabi and Oscar de la Renta collaborate on new fashion mentorship programme

American fashion house <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/legendary-fashion-designer-oscar-de-la-renta-dies-at-the-age-of-82-1.650645" target="_blank">Oscar de la Renta</a> and the Design Council Abu Dhabi have teamed up for a new fashion and design residency programme. Under Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan, the programme will take place at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/09/abu-dhabi-university-times-higher-education-ranking/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi University</a> and aims to offer a new course to help train, enable and empower the next generation of female designers across the UAE. Only 10 to 15 students will be selected for the residency. Designed to preserve Abu Dhabi’s cultural identity while fostering innovation and excellence, the programme features a structured curriculum with opportunities for cultural exchange. It also emphasises sustainable practices and promotes international and regional collaborations, aiming to position the UAE capital as a leading global fashion hub and spotlight its emerging design talent. The residency programme will host a trunk show in January to showcase the work of the students as well as Oscar de la Renta designs, alongside local fashion and artisan houses. A final exhibition of the student work will take place at the Bassam Freiha Art Foundation in October. The three top-performing students from the residency will be selected for a three-month internship and mentoring opportunity with Laura Kim, co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta, in New York starting January 2026. Kim will also give a masterclass at the beginning of the course. The programme is open to female UAE nationals and residents, and applicants must have a bachelor’s degree and have already completed a fashion design foundation course. "I'm excited to discover emerging talent from the UAE and deepen my understanding of the culture through this initiative," said Kim, who returned to Oscar de la Renta in 2017 after co-founding luxury label Monse. "The programme is a great platform to share industry knowledge and spotlight Middle Eastern designers who deserve global recognition, and we at Oscar de la Renta are grateful for this partnership and the opportunity to help shape the next generation of designers.”