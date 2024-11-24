Who is Callum Turner, Dua Lipa's partner and new face of Louis Vuitton?

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/02/17/reflecting-on-pharrell-williamss-revolutionary-style-as-he-joins-louis-vuitton/" target="_blank">Louis Vuitton </a>has announced Callum Turner, 34, as its newest house ambassador. The British actor has been announced as the face of the French luxury house, which described him as representing a "new generation of talent, seamlessly blending artistry and elegance". Turner has been gaining critical acclaim since the 2019 series <i>The Capture, </i>in which he played the role of a British soldier accused of a crime, the uncovering of which fuels the heart of the thriller. In 2014, Turner was directed by John Boorman in the coming-of-age story <i>Queen and Country,</i> and in 2020, he appeared in a remake of Jane Austin's <i>Emma,</i> alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn and Josh O'Connor. However, his international break came courtesy of the<i> Fantastic Beasts </i>series of films, appearing as the character Theseus Scamander in both <i>Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald </i>and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2021/12/14/fantastic-beasts-3-takeaways-from-secrets-of-dumbledore-trailer/" target="_blank"><i>Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore</i></a><i>, </i>alongside Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Johnny Depp. In 2023, Turner appeared as the character Joe Rantz in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/08/30/venice-film-festival-fashion-highlights-red-carpet/" target="_blank">George Clooney</a> directed <i>The Boys in the Boat, </i>the true story of the University of Washington<i> </i>rowing team who were thrust into the limelight when they competed at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.<i> </i> Turner's last project is the 2024 miniseries <i>Masters of the Air, </i>about the men who crewed the Boeing B-17 bombers – also known as the "Flying Fortress" – during the Second World War. He starred alongside<i> Elvis </i>actor Austin Butler in the historical drama. In January, Turner gained another type of fame when he became the partner of the British-Albanian singer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/06/30/glastonbury-palestine/" target="_blank">Dua Lipa</a>. In April, <i>Time </i>included the singer in its 2024 list of the 100 most influential people in the world, declaring that in a "heavy world", Lipa "moves with a lightness...bold, playful, and self-aware". The pop star is the global beauty ambassador for YSL since 2019. Together, the pair have been spotted attending various events, including the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/02/brit-awards-2024-raye-sets-record-at-britains-pop-music-honours/" target="_blank">Brit Awards</a>, the <i>Time </i>100 party and her headline slot at this summer's Glastonbury festival.