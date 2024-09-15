Omani rock rose being harvested for Amouage perfumes. Photo: Amouage
Omani rock rose being harvested for Amouage perfumes. Photo: Amouage

How Oman's Amouage is preserving 'the magic of perfumery'

Chief experience officer Renaud Salmon shares with The National how he plans to make it the best perfume house in the world

Sarah Maisey

September 15, 2024

