Omanis remember Sultan Qaboos on anniversary of his death

Omanis celebrated the life of Sultan Qaboos on Tuesday, three years after his death at the age of 79 in 2020.

Social media posts with the hashtag “Qaboos in our Hearts” accompanied words and archival footage of the long-time ruler.

“The 10th of January, an important day in Oman with a deep sorrow in the hearts of its people. Our loyal father has departed, leaving behind a great, immortal legacy,” Twitter user Al Sheibah Khalfan wrote, along with a video of Sultan Qaboos in military uniform.

العاشر من يناير؛ يومٌ من أيام عُمان الجِسام بحزنها الدامس على قلوب أبنائها. رحل الأب المُخلص، وترك إرثاً عظيماً مُخلداً على مر الزمن .. جزاه الله عنا خير الجزاء، وأسكنها المولى جنات نعيم. #قابوس_في_قلوبنا #قابوس_بن_سعيد pic.twitter.com/xgn4JQgFzW — الشيبة خلفان (@5alfan1) January 9, 2023

Hameed Al Blooshi posted a poem, with black and white photos of Sultan Qaboos in his youth and pictures of his funeral.

“We miss you father on a night like this,” part of the poem said.

نشتاق يا ابوي في الليلة .. كذا ليلة

نشتاق بسمة محيّا الموكب السامي !



كلْما وصلَنا ( يناير ) وهمّل بـ سيله

يطيح م العين جمرٍ صادق وحامي !



نجمْع صور طلّتك م الشوق .. لا حيلة

وكدس الصور سيدي ما يروي الظامي !

#قابوس_في_قلوبنا #ذكري_وفاه_السلطان_قابوس pic.twitter.com/owI7WHkRab — حميد البلوشي (@hameedalbloushi) January 9, 2023

Former Shura Council member Ishaq Alsiabi recalled a conversation he had with Sultan Qaboos when Mr Alsiabi was seven years old.

“Golden moments that cannot be forgotten. With his humility Sultan Qaboos planted in our hearts loyalty and love. So he will always remain #Qaboos in our hearts,” he wrote.

The Port of Salalah's official account quoted Sultan Qaboos's calls for environmental preservation.

“'We must cherish and preserve this land from all those who wish to tamper with its beautiful, God-given nature.' Immortal words uttered by Sultan Qaboos on Omani Environment Day,” a post read.

"يجب علينا أن نعتز، ونحافظ على هذه الأرض الطيبة من كل من يريد العبث بطبيعتها الجميلة التي وهبها الله لها" كلمات خالدة قالها جلالة السلطان الراحل المغفور له بإذن الله قابوس بن سعيد -طيّب الله ثراه- في يوم البيئة العماني .#يوم_البيئة_العماني #ميناء_صلاله pic.twitter.com/2vgUijRvot — Port Of Salalah ميناء صلالة (@port_salalah) January 8, 2023

Lecturer and PhD student Yusuf Al Hasani said: “You were and still are the father whose love is endless” along with a video of the Sultan and Surat Al Fatiha, often read by Muslims over the dead.

كنت ومازلت الأب الذي حبه لا ينتهي..رحمك الله

#قابوس_في_قلوبنا pic.twitter.com/1nRxNAA7wL — يوسف الحسني⁦ (@yusuf_alhasani) January 10, 2023

People from neighbouring countries also joined in remembrance.

Saudi writer Khaled Al Sabe wrote: “The Sultan of peace, the Sultan of hearts. This man who created a great nation and delivered the trust and departed. He left behind a strong, solid and cohesive country with the whole world. May your soul rest in peace, the greatest and purest of men.”