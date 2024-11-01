Black Book: Batmobile for $3m, Dyson x Stormzy, Bottega Veneta fragrances and Dior punk shoes

Every week, <i>The National</i>'s <i>Luxury</i> magazine team puts together Black Book, a cheat sheet of the most interesting and noteworthy arrivals in fashion, watches, jewellery and cars. Dyson, the global technology company, has teamed up with the British musician Stormzy, naming him as its latest global ambassador and the new face of its OnTrac headphones. The <i>Vossy Bop</i> rapper fronts a new campaign about the headphones. To highlight the headphones' 55 hours of noise cancellation from one charge, Dyson and Stormzy created a campaign film that follows 55 hours of the musician's life, from working in the studio to boarding planes and hanging out with friends to spending more reflective time alone. Dh1,999 ($544) Bottega Veneta has released five new fragrances inspired by the rich trading history of where the brand began: Venice. The series is a skilful mixing of influences, from the East, West, North and South and are made using 100 per cent natural origin ingredients. Colpo di Sole, for example, marries Moroccan orange blossom with tranquil French Angelica oil, while Alchemie is a blend of precious Somalian myrrh and spicy Brazilian pink pepper. Deja Minuit, meanwhile, weaves the heat of Guatemalan cardamom with geranium from Madagascar. In a further nod to Venice and its storied glassmaking heritage, the bottle is fluid and irregular, as if hand-blown, and rests on a base of green Verde Saint Denis marble. Dh1,650 for 100ml Wayne Enterprises Experience, a concept retail project, has announced the world's first driveable Batmobile, as part of the character's 85th anniversary. It is an exact replica of the Tumbler Batmobile from the Dark Knight trilogy and has been authenticated by Warner Bros. Only 10 will be produced and will be constructed from Kevlar and carbon fibre, with a 6.2-litre 525hp engine. It will have a fully functioning smoke-screen system and can even accommodate a replica gun turret on request. Aimed at serious car collectors and Batman enthusiasts only, would-be owners must request allocation, with only a lucky few invited to move forward and purchase the car, with a 15-month production time. The price tag? $2.99 million. Dior has unveiled a tough new shoe from its Cruise 2025 collection: the punk ballet flats. Made in supple leather, the familiar ballerina shape is now wrapped in buckled straps and comes with a squared toe, like a ballet pointe. A mix of contrasts, the new flat is given an air of tenacity by playing with ballet codes, as it swaps out the ribbons used to hold the slipper in place for punkish black leather buckles. To add to the rebellious mood, the top strap is studded with metal eyelets and stamped in gold with the famous company name, Christian Dior. Dh4,900