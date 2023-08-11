K-pop group TXT named as Dior Men's latest brand ambassadors

K-pop band Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, are the latest Korean stars to be signed to a major fashion house, with the announcement the quintet are now brand ambassadors for Dior Men.

This comes on the heels of TXT's recent historic headlining slot at Lollapalooza in Chicago. As the first Korean act to receive top billing at the event, the band members all took to the stage clad in custom-made looks by Dior Men's artistic director Kim Jones, sparking rumours that a partnership announcement of some sort was imminent.

The news comes in the middle of TXT’s second world tour Act: Sweet Mirage, and after the release of the band’s documentary Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer on Disney+.

Wearing custom-made Dior Men looks, TXT recently made history as the first K-pop band to headline at Lollapalooza. Dior / Instagram

TXT – made up of members Yeonjun Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai – join K-pop stars already signed to the French house. Jimin of BTS, Exo's Sehun and Astro’s Cha Eun-woo are also ambassadors for Dior Men; while Blackpink’s Jisoo, Haerin from NewJeans and singer and actress Bae Suzy will represent Dior's female collection.

This trend marks a shift in how the big brands are marketing themselves. Once content to have Hollywood stars front campaigns and projects, there's been a shift from Western celebrities to stars from Korea, China and Thailand to add more international appeal.

Dior is not alone in signing K-pop stars to extend its reach into the powerful South and East Asian markets. Earlier this year, French house Louis Vuitton enlisted J-Hope of BTS to head a new bag campaign, while Italian brand Miu Miu signed Momo, from the nine strong girl-group Twice, as the face of its Arcadie bag.

NCT’s lead singer and songwriter Taeyong has recently joined the Spanish brand Loewe. With his well-documented love of fashion – as well as an ability to write hit songs in four languages – the partnership has been hailed as a perfect fit.

Kenzo artistic director Nigo, left, has signed Vernon from group Seventeen. Kenzo / Instagram

Meanwhile Japanese label Kenzo, headed by designer Nigo, has turned to Vernon from the K-pop band Seventeen to be its global ambassador. The rapper made his first appearance for the house sitting front row at its menswear show in Paris in June.