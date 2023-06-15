First photos of BTS star J-Hope in Louis Vuitton campaign revealed

BTS star J-Hope is the face of a new campaign for the Louis Vuitton Keepall bag.

Stepping away from traditional poses, the first images released show him performing elegant dance moves, honed, no doubt, during a decade spent as part of the world's biggest boy band.

J-Hope stars in a dynamic new campaign for the Louis Vuitton Keepall bag. Photo: Louis Vuitton

In the four images revealed on Wednesday on the brand's Instagram account, J-Hope is shown dancing for the camera, prompting Louis Vuitton to write that he brings a "unique charm and style to this exciting new chapter" with the maison.

This is J-Hope's first campaign for the house since being named as an ambassador in February. Nodding to the global success of BTS, Louis Vuitton introduced the star as one of the “21st-century pop icons".

Speaking of the graceful shapes J-Hope makes in the images, the company explained how the rapper had made the bag "an extension of his shifting form" and that his movements accentuated the "contemporary flair of the perpetually reimagined travel bag".

This is the K-pop singer's first individual campaign for the brand. Photo: Louis Vuitton

While J-Hope is clad in the latest menswear collection, the Keepall bag has been a Louis Vuitton staple since the 1930s. Described as the essential travel bag, it is shown in this campaign in four iterations of solid black, Damier Graphite, Monogram and Monogram Eclipse.

He previously appeared in images when BTS were named as brand ambassadors in April 2021.

The release of this campaign comes just days ahead of the highly anticipated menswear debut of Pharrell Williams, who will unveil his first collection on June 20 as Louis Vuitton's new men's creative director. The singer and producer is the first designer to lead the house since the untimely death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021.