How do you pronounce Loewe? Arab influencers explain in playful campaign

Spanish luxury house of Loewe has teamed up with regional talents for a campaign video on how to pronounce its name. Ahead of the opening of a dedicated homeware store, called Casa Loewe Dubai, in Dubai Mall on Sunday, the brand has put together a playful little video as a way of introduction to a whole new audience.

Starring Lebanese singer Dana Hourani, entrepreneur and sunglasses designer Karen Wazen, Saudi beauty influencer Yara Alnamlah and Emirati brothers Mohammed and Humaid Hadban, better known as the Hadban Twins, the clip shows the influencers trying to say the brand's name correctly.

Fashion is filled with difficult-to-pronounce names, but Loewe seems to stump more people than most. For those keen to get it right, rather confusingly, Loewe is not pronounced "low", but Lo-weh-vay, in three distinct syllables. If you really want to impress people, put the stress on the middle sound.

Dana Hourani and Yara Alnamlah also appear in the video. Photo: Loewe

Dressed in looks from the Loewe spring/summer 2023 collection in the video, the influencers spell it out letter by letter, write it in the air, and even translate it into Arabic, scrawling it in red on Perspex. In between is imagery of the small Puzzle Edge bag and the Fold Shopper, and a metal dice, presumably a first glimpse at what will be available at the new store.

Charmingly offbeat, the video is a clue to the attitude of the house that is as well known for its quirkiness as for its leatherwork. Under creative director Jonathan Anderson, Loewe recently collaborated with the Japanese anime studio, Studio Ghibli, while its recent spring/summer collection is themed entirely around the anthurium flower.

The new Casa Loewe Dubai opens on Sunday in Dubai Mall