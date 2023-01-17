Emirati Hadban twins take over Milan Men's Fashion Week again

It's fashion week season and that means it's time for the UAE's Hadban twins to win the internet all over again.

Mohammed and Humaid Hadban, who have become social media stars with their well-coordinated, colourful matching styles, have been spotted at various shows across Milan Men's Fashion Week. The duo, whose TikTok account, Twins Hadban, has more than 1.2 million followers, are best known for their sartorial sensibilities, having tapped high-end luxury brands from Gucci to Kenzo and being featured in an American Eagle campaign.

Their first stop was at Gucci on Friday, the opening day of the fashion week shows for next autumn and winter. Despite the absence of a creative director, the label showcased a range of slouchy, androgynous styles — echoes of former creative head Alessandro Michele, who abruptly left in November after seven years in the role.

The Hadbans rubbed shoulders with other global influencers including TikTok star Nic Kaufmann and Callum Mullin.

"This time we wanted to dress differently," the brothers wrote on Instagram, sporting coordinated outfits from the label but in different styles.

The next day, the Hadbans attended the Dolce & Gabbana show — in matching outfits and sunglasses — where Machine Gun Kelly and Italian singer Blanco were among the front-row guests.

The designer duo displayed a collection that was mostly in black monochrome, with grey and white playing a supporting role. While light on bling, the looks were anything but basic as designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana created a collection built around tailoring that's perfect for a night out.

The twins were also seen at the Fendi show later in the day where designer Silvia Venturini Fendi showcased a collection that the WWD said was "one of the most overtly luxurious collections in Milan".

The Hadbans were also spotted at the Etro and Prada shows on Sunday.

At Prada, co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons sent out tailored, slightly blocky suit jackets with sharp, wing-like collars. The collars, reminiscent of the 1930s or '70s and in retro geometric prints, gave a romantic touch to an otherwise spare collection.

The clean looks and minimalist tailoring had an intentional retro-futuristic feel, that Simons defined as “very Prada.”

Puffer coats had a rotund shape. Quilted T-shirts kept the torso warm under overcoats. Shoes were thick-soled lace-ups with raised piping. Bags were slim document or computer bags, with a thermos slot. Suiting was mostly black or grey, with separates providing colour: trousers in red or green, cerulean blazers, yellow and pink cardigans.

Outside, hundreds of screaming K-pop fans greeted the band Enhypen as they arrived for the show, and a few were rewarded with selfies afterwards. The seven-member group made their debut in 2020 with the EP Border: Day One.

Last year, the twins also attended the Milan Men's Fashion Week spring-summer showcases, alongside the likes of actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Rami Malek.

