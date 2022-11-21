Fashion winners at American Music Awards, from Machine Gun Kelly to Taylor Swift and Pink

Music's biggest stars turned up in their best and boldest look at the fan-voted American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, the night, like past events, featured a number of fashion standouts, from Machine Gun Kelly's spiky Dolce & Gabbana outfit to a glamorous AMAs debut by K-Pop group TXT, all decked out in Saint Laurent.

The night's biggest winner, Taylor Swift, who won six awards, skipped the red carpet but appeared on stage to receive her awards, dressed in a glittering jumpsuit by New York label The Blonds. Swift won Artist of the Year as well as Favourite Pop Album for the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, among other top awards.

Taylor Swift in the press room after winning six awards at the 50th annual American Music Awards. AFP

The night was Swift's first public appearance following the ticketing fiasco for her coming tour, which she has called "excruciating" to watch.

Singer Lionel Richie, who was honoured with the Icon Award, turned up in an all-black ensemble, accompanied by his girlfriend, model Lisa Parigi. Richie, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was honoured on stage by Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox, who performed some of his biggest hits. Singer and producer Smokey Robinson handed Richie his trophy.

New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron was also a standout on the red carpet, in an edgy look by Marc Jacobs. The Boyfriend singer, 26, wore a white bustier top and paired it with a fluffy black jacket tied around her waist, on top of a black suede skirt. Cameron completed her look with fingerless gloves, showing off her striking nail design.

Pink, wearing a sparkling gold and black fringe Bob Mackie dress, walked the red carpet earlier with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two kids, Willow and Jameson. She opened the show with her new hit, Never Gonna Not Dance Again, and later returned to the stage to perform a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died in August at the age of 73.

