American Music Awards 2022 winners list: Taylor Swift takes top prize

Taylor Swift took the top prize at this year's American Music Awards after she bagged the Artist of the Year gong.

K-pop supergroup BTS, whose member Jungkook is fresh from his performance at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony, walked away with the Favourite Pop Duo or Group Award and were named Favourite K-Pop Artist, a new award.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who was also in contention for Artist of the Year, went into the night with a leading eight nominations.

Read more South Korean culture showcase launches in Dubai, including a mini BTS concert

Singer Pink opened the show dancing and singing on roller skates to her upbeat song Never Gonna Not Dance Again.

Comedian and host Wayne Brady attempted a rap in his monologue. "Ain’t nobody getting slapped tonight," Brady joked, referencing Will Smith's infamous attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Dove Cameron, a former Disney Channel actress who reached the Billboard charts this year with the pop single Boyfriend, earned the first trophy of the night with her New Artist of the Year win.

Machine Gun Kelly, wearing a purple suit with long silver spikes, was named Favourite Rock Artist.

Here is a list of key winners at the 2022 American Music Awards

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyonce

Drake

Harry Styles

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

WINNER: Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Maneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto cast, We Don't Talk About Bruno

cast, WINNER: Elton John and Dua Lipa, Cold Heart — PNAU Remix

Future featuring Drake and Tems, Wait for U

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Stay

Favourite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

WINNER: Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Favourite Music Video

Adele, Easy On Me

Bad Bunny ft Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito

Harry Styles, As It Was

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

WINNER: Taylor Swift, All Too Well (Taylor's Version)

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Doja Cat

Lizzo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

WINNER: BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

OneRepublic

Favourite Pop Album

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyonce, Renaissance

Harry Styles, Harry's House

WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favourite Pop Song

Adele, Easy On Me

Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto cast, We Don't Talk About Bruno

cast, WINNER: Harry Styles, As It Was

Lizzo, About Damn Time

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Stay

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favourite Country Duo or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin' Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave

Cody Johnson, 'Til You Can't

Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, Thinking 'Bout You

Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, Wasted on You

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Future, I Never Liked You

Gunna, DS4EVER

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers

Lil Durk, 7220

Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Future featuring Drake and Tems, Wait for U

Jack Harlow, First Class

Kodak Black, Super Gremlin

Latto, Big Energy

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Brent Faiyaz

WINNER: Chris Brown

GIVEON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favourite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Beyonce

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favourite R&B Album

WINNER: Beyonce, Renaissance

Drake, Honestly , Nevermind

, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Favourite Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalia

Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favourite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Farruko, La 167

J Balvin, J ose

ose Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Rosalia, Motomami

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito

Becky G x Karol G, Mamii

Karol G, Provenza

Rauw Alejandro, Todo de Ti

WINNER: Sebastian Yatra, Dos Oruguitas

Favourite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Maneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Favourite Rock Song

Foo Fighters, Love Dies Young

Imagine Dragons x JID, Enemy

Kate Bush, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)

WINNER: Maneskin, Beggin'

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Summer

Favourite Rock Album

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

WINNER: Ghost, Impera

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love

Favourite Inspirational Artist

Anne Wilson

WINNER: For King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham

Favourite Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Doe

E Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

WINNER: Tamela Mann

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

Diplo

WINNER: Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Tiesto

Favourite Soundtrack

WINNER: Elvis

Encanto

Sing 2

Stranger Things, Season Four

Season Four Top Gun: Maverick

Favourite Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Tems

WINNER: Wizkid

Favourite K-Pop Artist

Blackpink

WINNER: BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow x Together

Twice

— Reuters contributed to this report