American Music Awards 2022 winners list: Taylor Swift takes top prize

Taylor Swift took the top prize at this year's American Music Awards after she bagged the Artist of the Year gong.
K-pop supergroup BTS, whose member Jungkook is fresh from his performance at the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony, walked away with the Favourite Pop Duo or Group Award and were named Favourite K-Pop Artist, a new award.
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who was also in contention for Artist of the Year, went into the night with a leading eight nominations.
Singer Pink opened the show dancing and singing on roller skates to her upbeat song Never Gonna Not Dance Again.
Comedian and host Wayne Brady attempted a rap in his monologue. "Ain’t nobody getting slapped tonight," Brady joked, referencing Will Smith's infamous attack on Chris Rock at the Oscars.
Dove Cameron, a former Disney Channel actress who reached the Billboard charts this year with the pop single Boyfriend, earned the first trophy of the night with her New Artist of the Year win.
Machine Gun Kelly, wearing a purple suit with long silver spikes, was named Favourite Rock Artist.
Here is a list of key winners at the 2022 American Music Awards
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyonce
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
- WINNER: Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the Year
- Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto cast, We Don't Talk About Bruno
- WINNER: Elton John and Dua Lipa, Cold Heart — PNAU Remix
- Future featuring Drake and Tems, Wait for U
- Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
- The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Stay
Favourite Touring Artist
- Bad Bunny
- WINNER: Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones
Favourite Music Video
- Adele, Easy On Me
- Bad Bunny ft Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito
- Harry Styles, As It Was
- Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
- WINNER: Taylor Swift, All Too Well (Taylor's Version)
Favourite Male Pop Artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- WINNER: Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
- Adele
- Beyonce
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Duo or Group
- WINNER: BTS
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Maneskin
- OneRepublic
Favourite Pop Album
- Adele, 30
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyonce, Renaissance
- Harry Styles, Harry's House
- WINNER: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
- The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favourite Pop Song
- Adele, Easy On Me
- Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto cast, We Don't Talk About Bruno
- WINNER: Harry Styles, As It Was
- Lizzo, About Damn Time
- The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, Stay
Favourite Male Country Artist
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- WINNER: Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes
Favourite Female Country Artist
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- WINNER: Taylor Swift
Favourite Country Duo or Group
- WINNER: Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
- Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
- Luke Combs, Growin' Up
- Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
- WINNER: Taylor Swift: Red (Taylor's Version)
- Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favourite Country Song
- Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
- Cody Johnson, 'Til You Can't
- Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter, Thinking 'Bout You
- Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
- WINNER: Morgan Wallen, Wasted on You
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
- Drake
- Future
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
- Future, I Never Liked You
- Gunna, DS4EVER
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
- Lil Durk, 7220
- Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
- WINNER: Future featuring Drake and Tems, Wait for U
- Jack Harlow, First Class
- Kodak Black, Super Gremlin
- Latto, Big Energy
- Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Favourite Male R&B Artist
- Brent Faiyaz
- WINNER: Chris Brown
- GIVEON
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
Favourite Female R&B Artist
- WINNER: Beyonce
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Favourite R&B Album
- WINNER: Beyonce, Renaissance
- Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
- Summer Walker, Still Over It
- The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favourite Latin Male Artist
- WINNER: Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
Favourite Female Latin Artist
- WINNER: Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalia
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- WINNER: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favourite Latin Album
- WINNER: Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Farruko, La 167
- J Balvin, Jose
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
- Rosalia, Motomami
Favourite Latin Song
- Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito
- Becky G x Karol G, Mamii
- Karol G, Provenza
- Rauw Alejandro, Todo de Ti
- WINNER: Sebastian Yatra, Dos Oruguitas
Favourite Rock Artist
- Imagine Dragons
- WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
- Maneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
Favourite Rock Song
- Foo Fighters, Love Dies Young
- Imagine Dragons x JID, Enemy
- Kate Bush, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
- WINNER: Maneskin, Beggin'
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Black Summer
Favourite Rock Album
- Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
- WINNER: Ghost, Impera
- Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
- Machine Gun Kelly, Mainstream Sellout
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Favourite Inspirational Artist
- Anne Wilson
- WINNER: For King & Country
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham
Favourite Gospel Artist
- CeCe Winans
- Doe
- E Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- WINNER: Tamela Mann
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
- Diplo
- WINNER: Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Tiesto
Favourite Soundtrack
- WINNER: Elvis
- Encanto
- Sing 2
- Stranger Things, Season Four
- Top Gun: Maverick
Favourite Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- WINNER: Wizkid
Favourite K-Pop Artist
- Blackpink
- WINNER: BTS
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow x Together
- Twice
— Reuters contributed to this report