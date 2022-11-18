Ticket sales cancelled for Taylor Swift's US tour after online frenzy

A scheduled sale for the general public to buy tickets for the US leg of Taylor Swift's tour was cancelled on Thursday after fans expressed frustration about pre-sale experiences this week.

Swift broke the record for most tickets ever sold for an artist — more than 2 million — in a day on Ticketmaster, while fans buying tickets on the platform dealt with site glitches and long queue times.

Tickets were expected to be available to the general public on Friday after two days of pre-sale purchases.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled," a tweet by Ticketmaster read.

Swift has not posted any statements this week about the ticket sales.

It is not yet clear if there are more tickets to be sold for her Eras Tour.

Ticketmaster is now facing backlash from fans and elected politicians, as people could only buy tickets to her first tour in five years through its platform.

"What is going on with Ticketmaster is an example of why we need strong antitrust enforcement," Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted.

"Monopolies wreak havoc on consumers and our economy. When there is no competition to incentivise better services and fair prices, we all suffer the consequences."

The attorney general in Swift's home state of Tennessee said this week that their office would look into consumer complaints and investigate if protection laws were breached during pre-sale.