American Music Award nominations: Bad Bunny, Drake, Beyonce and Taylor Swift lead nods

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny landed the most nominations for this year's American Music Awards, leading fellow rapper Drake and pop superstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift on the list of contenders unveiled on Thursday.
Bad Bunny received a total of eight AMA nominations and will compete for artist of the year against British singers Adele and Harry Styles and Canadian musician The Weeknd.
Drake, Beyonce and Swift also are in the running for artist of the year and received six nominations each.
The nominations are based on performances on the Billboard music charts, streaming and album sales, radio play and social media engagement.
Winners will be determined by fan votes and will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on November 20. The event will be televised live on ABC in the US.
Bad Bunny's other nods included favourite male pop artist, favourite music video and favourite touring artist. The singer set a record this year for the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in history. His album Un Verano Sin Ti just topped the Billboard charts for a 13th week.
If Bad Bunny wins all eight awards he is eligible for, he would tie 1980s superstars Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMA wins in a single year.
Organisers added a category this year for favourite K-pop artist. Contenders are BTS, Blackpink, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and Twice.
First-time AMA nominees included rapper Jack Harlow, K-pop band Blackpink and Scandinavian DJ group Swedish House Mafia.
In country music categories, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are among the nominees for favourite male country artist. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert will compete for favourite female country artist.
Key nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards
Artist of the Year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyonce
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Maneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the Year
Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & 'Encanto' Cast, We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart
Future featuring Drake & Tems, Wait for U
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
Favourite Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favourite Music Video
Adele, Easy On Me
Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito
Harry Styles, As It Was
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Taylor Swift, All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Adele
Beyonce
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Duo or Group
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
OneRepublic
Favourite Pop Song
Adele, Easy On Me
Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & 'Encanto' Cast, We Don’t Talk About Bruno
Harry Styles, As It Was
Lizzo, About Damn Time
The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Favourite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Favourite Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Maneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favourite K-pop Artist
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice