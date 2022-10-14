American Music Award nominations: Bad Bunny, Drake, Beyonce and Taylor Swift lead nods

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny landed the most nominations for this year's American Music Awards, leading fellow rapper Drake and pop superstars Beyonce and Taylor Swift on the list of contenders unveiled on Thursday.

Bad Bunny received a total of eight AMA nominations and will compete for artist of the year against British singers Adele and Harry Styles and Canadian musician The Weeknd.

Drake, Beyonce and Swift also are in the running for artist of the year and received six nominations each.

The nominations are based on performances on the Billboard music charts, streaming and album sales, radio play and social media engagement.

Winners will be determined by fan votes and will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on November 20. The event will be televised live on ABC in the US.

Bad Bunny performs during his World's Hottest Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in September. Reuters

Bad Bunny's other nods included favourite male pop artist, favourite music video and favourite touring artist. The singer set a record this year for the highest-grossing tour by a Latin artist in history. His album Un Verano Sin Ti just topped the Billboard charts for a 13th week.

If Bad Bunny wins all eight awards he is eligible for, he would tie 1980s superstars Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMA wins in a single year.

Organisers added a category this year for favourite K-pop artist. Contenders are BTS, Blackpink, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and Twice.

First-time AMA nominees included rapper Jack Harlow, K-pop band Blackpink and Scandinavian DJ group Swedish House Mafia.

K-pop stars Blackpink, from left, Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rose. AP Photo

In country music categories, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen are among the nominees for favourite male country artist. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert will compete for favourite female country artist.

Key nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyonce

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Harry Styles is nominated for Artist of the Year. EPA

New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Maneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the Year

Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & 'Encanto' Cast, We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart

Future featuring Drake & Tems, Wait for U

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Favourite Touring Artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones

Adele’s 'Easy On Me' video is nominated for Favourite Music Video. Photo: YouTube / Adele

Favourite Music Video

Adele, Easy On Me

Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone, Me Porto Bonito

Harry Styles, As It Was

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Taylor Swift, All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Adele

Beyonce

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Duo or Group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Maneskin

OneRepublic

Lizzo is nominated for Favourite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Pop Song for 'About Damn Time'. AP Photo

Favourite Pop Song

Adele, Easy On Me

Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & 'Encanto' Cast, We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Harry Styles, As It Was

Lizzo, About Damn Time

The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber, Stay

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favourite Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Maneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

For the first time, the AMAs have included a Favourite K-pop artist category and BTS are nominated with Blackpink, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and Twice. AP Photo

Favourite K-pop Artist

Blackpink

BTS

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice