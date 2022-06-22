Emirati Hadban twins attend Etro spring/summer 2023 show

Etro delivered its spring/summer 2023 menswear show in Milan this week, with the Hadban twins, Osama Chabbi and Abdulla Al Abdulla in attendance.

The 54-look collection was delivered in colour-led chapters. The show began with white and neutrals, shifted through warmer yellows and oranges, traversed greens and blues, before ending in blacks, and served as a poetic journey through a man’s wardrobe and spoke of laid-back, summertime Bohemia.

The famous Etro florals were stripped away into ghostly images woven into macrame tank tops, slouchy knitted cotton jumpers and into a white, open cutwork shirt, worn unbuttoned to mid-torso.

Wide-legged trousers came with turn-ups and were paired with a flowing, rickrack edged shirt, and a boxy double-breasted suit stood out, its mustard colour cut with leafy lemon-toned swirls. Foliage on tie-neck tunics arrived over button-front shorts, or were elongated into off-shoulder kaftans in orange on khaki, and teal on forest green. Elsewhere, a lightweight kimono, scattered with discreet flowers, was teamed with loose, worn-on-the-hips trousers and bare feet.

A baseball jacket is softened with flowers, as part of the Etro spring/summer 2023 menswear show. Photo: Etro

The fabrics were light yet beautiful, with crushed satin, silk and cotton shot through with metal, and arrived as staple pieces, such as shirts, trousers and shorts. There was a raglan-shouldered baseball jacket, two-toned and decorated with flowers, while unstructured suits were relaxed enough to be worn with V-neck tops or without shoes.

Loose, louche and beautifully decadent, the collection brought to mind a world of endless summers, of freedom and a casual blurring of boundaries.

Watching this unfold were the Emirati twins, Mohammed and Humaid Hadban, in their signature matching looks, this time of yellow paisley shirts over knee-length shorts. Influencer Al Abdulla wore a matching jacket and shorts in a teal-led tribal pattern, and stylist and fashion commentator Chabbi arrived in an ombre orange co-ord.

