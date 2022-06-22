Emirati Hadban twins attend Etro spring/summer 2023 show

Etro delivered its spring/summer 2023 menswear show in Milan this week, with the Hadban twins, Osama Chabbi and Abdulla Al Abdulla in attendance.
The 54-look collection was delivered in colour-led chapters. The show began with white and neutrals, shifted through warmer yellows and oranges, traversed greens and blues, before ending in blacks, and served as a poetic journey through a man’s wardrobe and spoke of laid-back, summertime Bohemia.
The famous Etro florals were stripped away into ghostly images woven into macrame tank tops, slouchy knitted cotton jumpers and into a white, open cutwork shirt, worn unbuttoned to mid-torso.
Wide-legged trousers came with turn-ups and were paired with a flowing, rickrack edged shirt, and a boxy double-breasted suit stood out, its mustard colour cut with leafy lemon-toned swirls. Foliage on tie-neck tunics arrived over button-front shorts, or were elongated into off-shoulder kaftans in orange on khaki, and teal on forest green. Elsewhere, a lightweight kimono, scattered with discreet flowers, was teamed with loose, worn-on-the-hips trousers and bare feet.
The fabrics were light yet beautiful, with crushed satin, silk and cotton shot through with metal, and arrived as staple pieces, such as shirts, trousers and shorts. There was a raglan-shouldered baseball jacket, two-toned and decorated with flowers, while unstructured suits were relaxed enough to be worn with V-neck tops or without shoes.
Loose, louche and beautifully decadent, the collection brought to mind a world of endless summers, of freedom and a casual blurring of boundaries.
Watching this unfold were the Emirati twins, Mohammed and Humaid Hadban, in their signature matching looks, this time of yellow paisley shirts over knee-length shorts. Influencer Al Abdulla wore a matching jacket and shorts in a teal-led tribal pattern, and stylist and fashion commentator Chabbi arrived in an ombre orange co-ord.