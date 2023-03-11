Dior presents first Ramadan collection for men

For the first time, Dior has created a dedicated Ramadan collection for men.

Available exclusively in the Middle East and designed by Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior Men, the line includes silk shorts and short-sleeved shirts covered in the Dior Oblique motif; casual T-shirts, jogging pants and a cashmere co-ord in shades of beige, green and burgundy; and a double-breasted jacket that shows off Jones’s impeccable eye for tailoring.

The collection features sandals for men. Photo: Lucie Rox

Accessories include the Saddle, Dior Gallop and Dior Lingot bags, reinterpreted in a palette of neutral hues set on grained leather. There are also moccasins, trainers and the new Alias and Aqua sandals, designed specifically for men in the region.

The French fashion house has also unveiled a new Dior Or capsule collection for women ahead of Ramadan. From as early as 1947, when Christian Dior presented the delicately embroidered Golconde dress in gold lamé for his autumn/winter collection, the hue has been central to the maison’s aesthetic. In tribute, the brand’s artistic director of womenswear, Maria Grazia Chiuri, revisits the shade each season in her dedicated Dior Or capsule collections.

Lebanese-British actress Razane Jammal features in the campaign for the new Dior Or collection. Photo: Dior

In her latest offering, gold appears on long dresses and midi skirts in tulle and lace, and on cosy knitwear. A boxy jacket comes in a blistered fabric, adorned with buttons featuring the CD motif. Lady Dior and Dior Caro bags are reimagined in iridescent leather, in shades of gold, gold pink and silver, while the Lady D-Joy is embellished with the graphic lines of the metallic Diamond Cannage pattern.

Shoes, including the 30 Montaigne and D-Way mules to the Walk’n’Dior trainers, are elevated with metallic accents. The collection is available now in all Dior boutiques in the Middle East, as well as pop-ups across the region.

For the first time, two regional Dior ambassadors, Saudi actress Aseel Omran and Lebanese-British actress Razane Jammal, feature in a campaign for the new collection.