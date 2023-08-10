Studio Ghibli's nose for success leads to three perfumes inspired by anime

Studio Ghibli continues to build out its magical worlds in the physical realm.

Following successful collaborations with Spanish luxury house Loewe and denim brand Levi's, the anime studio is offering fans the chance to immerse themselves in perfumes inspired by three of its famous characters.

The new line arrives in the run-up to the release of The Boy and the Heron, the final film from the studio's celebrated co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.

Created together with perfume company Fernanda, these new "body splash" scents have been crafted from smells found in the stories. The first, White Bouquet, is inspired by Howl's secret garden in Howl's Moving Castle and is replicated with floral notes of rose, cedar wood and lily.

The three fragrance bottles. Photo: Studio Ghibli

Maria Regale, meanwhile, uses the herbs and flowers around Kiki's home in Kiki's Delivery Service, with notes of jasmine, lily of the valley and a hint of pear. The third fragrance is based on Whisper of the Heart and the books that Shizuku loves to read, combining black tea, amber and yuzu in a scent called Classic Tea.

The three scents are on sale at Donguri, the official Ghibli stores in Japan, for approximately $15.

Founded in 1985, Studio Ghibli has captivated generations of fans since the release of the character Totoro, a giant spirit inspired by cats, raccoons and owls, in the 1988 anime film My Neighbor Totoro. Further releases include Spirited Away (2001), Howl's Moving Castle (2004) and Ponyo (2008), which are among the highest-grossing anime films made.

Miyazaki, 82, will soon step away from the industry he helped create. Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished filmmakers of animation, he is also a manga artist.