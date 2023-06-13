A look at Bicester Collection, where designer discounts are only part of the bargain

Despite the fact that I have worked in fashion for the best part of 25 years, I am not quite what you would call a shopper. Rather than meandering for miles, I want my shops corralled tightly together – and even then, my limit is a couple of hours before I am off in search of food and other distractions.

Apparently, I am not alone in this and, as far back as 1995, one company recognised there was plenty of room for improvement when it came to engaging with retail customers.

Called Bicester Village, this concept was – and remains – an outlier in retail. Launched by the Value Retail company, it essentially offers discounted goods by big-name brands. But to create a more upscale, personalised experience, it scrutinised how malls, department stores, high streets and upscale shopping districts catered to different kinds of customers, and then cherry-picked the best elements from each for its curated location an hour's drive from London.

Offering a multitude of different shops, like a mall, it has a strong identity and a curated offering, like a department store. The charm of wandering through high-end shopping districts, meanwhile, has been replicated as small streets to window-shop in – minus the traffic. And, finally, it taps into the familiarity and convenience of a local high street with a site layout small enough to be easily covered on foot.

Inside the members-only Apartment at Fidenza Village near Milan. Photo: Bicester Collection

Twenty eight years later, the concept has been expanded to 11 locations across eight countries, including Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the UK and China. Operating under the collective umbrella of The Bicester Collection, each village is situated close to a major gateway city, such as Barcelona, Munich, Dublin, Paris, Shanghai and Milan.

In spite of my non-shopping credentials, I find myself at the outlet in Fidenza Village, which is an hour from Milan and a short drive from the charming town of Parma. Like its counterparts around the world, Fidenza has been carefully orchestrated to ensure even people with the attention span of a toddler (ie me) have plenty to entertain them.

Alongside a who’s who of high-end fashion brands – Giorgio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Loro Piana, Versace, Ralph Lauren and Prada, to name just a few – offering discounts of up to 60 per cent, there are plenty of restaurants, cafes and food trucks scattered between, including one selling Italian gelato.

Street art at Fidenza Village, Italy. Photo: Bicester Collection

After enjoying gnocchi fritto at Signorvino restaurant, we set off explore the village. One of our party unearths a coveted Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace, while another snaps up a teddy bear winter coat, despite living in Qatar. I unexpectedly stumble upon a shop selling Miss Haversham-style taffeta dresses for as little as €35 each. I buy an armful.

We are invited to The Apartment, an upscale private space found in each Village. Despite the name, this is not a living space, but rather a place to hang out and relax, enjoy a coffee and take in the hand-painted murals. With a separate entrance, this members-only enclave is filled with vintage furniture, original artworks and even has its own signature perfume, Rosso Nobile by the Florentine house Dr Vranjes.

Having taken over two decades to fine tune its approach, the Bicester Collection has hit on a recipe that clearly resonates with local residents and overseas tourists alike. In 2019, it welcomed 45 million visitors globally, while the British site alone attracted 7.3 million people, earning it the moniker of being the most densely packed shopping destination in the world. With Chinese tourists meanwhile, Bicester is the second most visited location in the UK, after Buckingham Palace.

Part of this success is down to the extra services offered as standard, including hands-free shopping, where purchases are picked up and stored for the day, and The Concierge, a dedicated space to relax in, grab some information, store shopping or have items gift wrapped. Open to anyone, it is just one of the perks available.

The Apartment, with its hand-painted walls, is a space to relax and unwind. Photo: Bicester Collection

A personal stylist can be booked, also for free, while overseas visitors can ship purchases home, thanks to a special discounted rate with DHL. Visitors to Fidenza Village can also make use of the on-site tax refund desk.

As part of an ever changing programme of events and art, UK's Bicester Village has an Elton John pop-up this summer, filled with limited-edition items and eyewear designed by the singer himself, while the artist Steve Messam has created a site-specific installation of inflatable sculptures to be dotted throughout the village.

La Roca Village outside Barcelona, meanwhile, will host emerging fashion talents at the Creative Spot x Barcelona Fashion Forward concept store, as part of an on-going mentorship programme, while Madrid’s village, Las Rozas, is staging a contemporary art fair for the second year running, showcasing seven regional artists.

Despite a strong focus on making shopping straightforward and rewarding, the collection does not offer e-commerce. Instead, customers are actively encouraged to reach out directly to the stable of 160 stores, and ask for help tracking down particular items, which can then be paid for online, and shipped. The thinking behind this is refreshingly simple – in an age of anonymous online transactions, Bicester Collection wants to foster good old human-to-human connections.

The leafy surrounds of Las Rozas Village, Madrid. Photo: Bicester Collection

This slightly old-fashioned, people-centric philosophy clearly resonates with brands and clients. Shoppers are visiting in record numbers, drawn by the lure of bargains, enhanced by upscale value-adds, while brands trust the group to draw a crowd that is looking for discounts, yet will jump at the chance to bag a full price, new release item.

Case in point, at the Fidenza store, Stella McCartney has its signature Falabella bag. On one wall are past season versions now heavily reduced, while, on another, is the new, fresh-off-the-runway bag at full price. Despite the dichotomy, Fidenza clearly attracts clients who are looking for both.